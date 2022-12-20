Skip to main content
Iowa Football Adds Terrell Washington Jr. to '23 Class

'23 Wylie (TX) East Athlete Terrell Washington Jr. (Photo - UI)

Former Purdue Verbal Pledge Picks Hawkeyes Following Weekend Visit
Iowa Football added its 22nd known verbal commitment in the 2023 recruiting class Tuesday. Texas RB/ATH Terrell Washington Jr. announced his decision on social media. 

Washington Jr. (5-9, 200) visited Iowa this past weekend. The former Purdue commit spoke with HN about the stop. 

It marked the second day in a row that the Hawkeyes added to their '23 class. Illinois defensive back Teegan Davis flipped his commitment from Eastern Illinois to Iowa on Monday. 

Washington Jr. has lined up at multiple positions during his time at Wylie East, including quarterback. In ’22, he rushed for 598 yards (10.3 YPC) and nine touchdowns, and caught 42 passes for 604 yards (14.4 YPR) and 13 scores. He chipped in with 185 yards on kick and punt returns.

Purdue picked up a verbal commitment from Washington Jr. back in June. He remained in the Boilermaker fold until head coach Jeff Brohm left for the same position at his alma mater, Louisville, earlier this month. 

2023 Iowa Football Verbal Commitments

Alex Mota, WR, Marion (IA)

Chase Brackney, DL, Colorado

Ben Kueter, LB, Iowa City

Maddux Borcherding-Johnson, DL, Norwalk (IA)

Marco Lainez, QB, New Jersey

Zach Lutmer, DB, Rock Rapids (IA)

Leighton Jones, OL, Indiana

John Nestor, DB, Chicago

Aidan Hall, ATH, Harlan (IA)

Cannon Leonard, OL, Illinois

Trevor Lauck, OL, Indiana

Kadyn Proctor, OL, Pleasant Hill (IA)

Zach Ortwerth, TE, St. Louis

Kenneth Merrieweather, DE, Detroit

Kahlil Tate, S, Chicago

Anterio Thompson, DT, Iowa Western/Dubuque Hempstead

Kade Pieper, OL, Norfolk (NE) Catholic

Kamari Moulton, RB, Florida

Jarriett Buie, WR, Florida

Dayton Howard, WR, Missouri

Teegan Davis, DB, Illinois

Terrell Washington Jr., RB/ATH, Texas  

