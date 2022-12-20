Terrell Washington Jr. Reflects on Iowa Visit

Since mid-June, Terrell Washington Jr. had his future mapped out. The Class of 2023 Texas Athlete fell in love with Purdue and verbally committed.

December kicked off with Boilermaker head coach Jeff Brohm leaving for the same position at his alma mater, Louisville. That left Washington Jr., who was planning on enrolling early in college, with a decision to make.

On Dec. 8, he de-committed from Purdue. Iowa offered him a scholarship six days late. This past weekend, he visited the Hawkeyes.

"What I liked most about the visit was just getting face time with the coaches and being able to see the campus," Washington Jr. told HN. "It exceeded my expectations."

Washington Jr. (5-9, 200) has lined up at multiple positions during his time at Wylie East, including quarterback. In ’22, he rushed for 598 yards (10.3 YPC) and nine touchdowns, and caught 42 passes for 604 yards (14.4 YPR) and 13 scores. He chipped in with 185 yards on kick and punt returns.

Iowa sees him as a versatile running back with position coach Ladell Betts leading the program's pursuit of the talented prep senior.

"Coach Betts is recruiting me, but the plan is to use my skills in all areas if I come there," Washington Jr. said.

During the weekend, the Hawkeye staff spoke with him about its plans for the offense moving forward.

"I’m still learning about it, but knowing they want to be more explosive fits me," Washington Jr. said.

He enjoyed his time hanging out with his Iowa player host, true freshman running back Kaleb Johnson .

"We got real cool fast," Washington Jr. said.

He plans on studying Business in college. He likes what Iowa offers within that major.

After Brohm's exit changed his future, Washington Jr. is taking some time to think about what's next.

"I’m weighing my options. I'll see if I want to commit to enroll early or wait to February," he said.

Wednesday begins the three-day early signing period for prep prospects. After that, they must wait until February to sign a binding national letter of intent.

You can watch Washington Jr.'s senior film HERE.