Iowa Football: Hawkeyes Slide in Top 25 Polls, But the Sky Isn't Falling

It's early October, and the Iowa Hawkeyes are sitting at 4-1. Sure, it may sting a little bit more than normal today, coming off the loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes, but that's really all it is. It's just one loss in a 12-game season.

With a 4-1 record, Iowa still controls its own destiny for all of its goals. Losing to Ohio State stings, but it's not the most detrimental or embarrassing loss this weekend. It's far from it (I'm talking to you, Florida).

Iowa showed some positive signs against the Buckeyes, but made too many mistakes that made it impossible to overcome against a national title contender. The polls recognize that, too. They aren't crushing the Hawkeyes. In fact, Iowa remains firmly in the top 25 rankings.

Where is Iowa ranked after losing to Ohio State?

A slide in the polls was inevitable. Just how far Iowa was going to slide was the only question. It was unlikely the polls would drop a 4-1 Big Ten team from the rankings for a loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes, and that was proven in this week's rankings.

The Coaches Poll slid Iowa four spots, down to No. 18 in the polls. The Hawkeyes are sandwiched between fellow Big Ten member USC at No. 17 and the Houston Cougars of the Big 12 at No. 18.

The AP Top 25 Poll did punish the Hawkeyes a little bit more with a steeper slide in the rankings. The AP Top 25 Poll moved Iowa down six spots to No. 20 in this week's rankings. Iowa is stuck between two West Coast Big Ten members, No. 19 USC and No. 21 UCLA.

The sky isn't falling for the Iowa Hawkeyes

Take a deep breath. Go for a walk. Flush this week. It was one game against one of the best teams in the country. Losses like that happen. Heck, they're common. That doesn't mean Iowa is packing it up or having to change its plans this season.

The Hawkeyes control their destiny in the College Football Playoff race if they can take care of business. A trip to Washington this week for a Friday night showdown is no easy task, but such is life in the Big Ten.

What Iowa does have going for it, though, is that no one left on the schedule is even remotely close to being in the same stratosphere as Ohio State. So, tighten things up, clean up the miscues, and see what happens, Iowa.