What Went Right - And Very Wrong - For Iowa Football Against Ohio State

The Iowa Hawkeyes had the stage set. ESPN College GameDay was present. The crowd at Kinnick Stadium was fully charged. Everything was there for them to pull off the upset over the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Except for one small part. The Ohio State Buckeyes didn't subscribe to that belief. They entered Kinnick Stadium unfazed and took care of business against Iowa, which handed the Buckeyes some points and possessions in a game that didn't afford those luxuries.



Ohio State came out on top 31-14, but not all is lost for Iowa.

Right: Slowing down the run game... enough

Believe it or not, the Hawkeyes held up against the run game. And there was a lot to hold up against. Ohio State ran the ball 47 times, yet Iowa allowed just 3.4 yards per carry against the Buckeyes.

That's a stout performance from the Hawkeyes' defense, but unfortunately, the stout effort in the run game did not translate to stopping the passing attack.

Wrong: Limiting Jeremiah Smith

The recipe was simple. It was to limit Jeremiah Smith from beating you and controlling the game. Easy, right? Well, not at all, actually. In fact, it seems to be an impossible task. Jeremiah Smith appears to be the Heisman favorite and proved it today.

After 217 yards and four touchdowns last weekend, Jeremiah Smith came into Kinnick Stadium and hung up 11 receptions for 206 yards and two touchdowns against an Iowa defense that threw the kitchen sink at him.



Tip of the cap to you, Jeremiah Smith.

Right: Jacob Wallace & Jaylen Watson

These two played their guts out against one of the greatest receivers to ever play college football. Jaylen Watson and Jacob Wallace didn't have an easy day, but they faced the music every single time, often against Jeremiah Smith.

The box score doesn't tell the full story, and that's the case with these two. The eye test tells me everything about these two. They kept fighting. They kept stepping up to bat. They didn't shy away from facing the best of the best.

Wrong: Big moments

The moments for Iowa to stick around, or even take a lead in this game, were present. Iowa had opportunities. Until they didn't. Penalties, uncharacteristic mistakes, and negative plays doomed Iowa.

Starting in the first half, Iowa had opportunities to apply pressure to Ohio State, yet couldn't get over the hump. It's a learning moment for Iowa, but it is one that will stick with this team.