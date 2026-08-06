Iowa Football is Ranked in the Coaches Poll. Now the Debate Begins.

Let the college football debate begin.



Who is ranked too high? Who was disrespected and ranked too low? Who shouldn't be ranked at all? Who was snubbed?



The Iowa Hawkeyes came in at No. 22 in the US LBM Coaches Poll, but is that spot correct for Kirk Ferentz's squad?

Did the coaches get Iowa's ranking right?

I think this is the right spot for Iowa. I really do. Everyone wants to think their team was rated too low or disrespected, but that can't be the case for all 25 teams in the poll.



Iowa, honestly, is probably closer to being out of the poll than they are to being any higher right now. The questions are there for Iowa. You have the obvious quarterback dilemma. The defense, although it usually figures things out quickly, has new starters.



The lack of returning production is a cause for concern for Iowa. It doesn't mean the Hawkeyes can't be very good, but they must do so on a prove-it basis.

Is Iowa too high or too low in the poll?

Whether the coaches got Iowa's spot at No. 22 right or not, the question of this ranking being too high or too low is separate.



Like clockwork, it's where Iowa is typically found in preseason polls. The Hawkeyes are just good enough to garner some national respect, but not quite on the level of the teams ahead of them.



Let's talk about that exact sentiment, though: the teams ahead of them that may not be worthy of being ranked ahead of the Hawkeyes.

Penn State Nittany Lions

Matt Campbell, Iowa State's former head coach, someone Iowa knows well, is with Penn State after making the jump to a big-time program.



He brought a ton of his roster with him to Happy Valley, which, on one hand, includes a ton of experience. On the other hand, that talent, led by quarterback Rocco Becht, went 8-4 in the Big 12. Is that group ready to take the step up in talent in the Big Ten? Is it worthy of being ranked ahead of Iowa?

Tennessee Volunteers

Not unlike Iowa, the Vols are amid a quarterback battle themselves. Head coach Josh Heupel is set to decide between George MacIntyre and Faizon Brandon to lead his traditionally high-powered offense.



What if things go awry? What if the Vols take a step back in quarterback play and the defense regresses? Sounds a lot like Iowa, no? Sounds too familiar to be ranked five spots ahead of the Hawkeyes.

Utah Utes

Utah is really just Iowa dressed in red and black playing in the Big 12. These teams are so similar in how they play. They want to run the ball and play hard-nosed defense.



I am getting a bit nit-picky here, as Utah is one slot ahead of Iowa, but the Utes did lose long-time head coach Kyle Whittingham this offseason to Michigan. Is Kirk Ferentz's longevity worth not one spot?