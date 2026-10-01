Lookahead Line: Iowa Football Betting Odds vs Washington Tell an Interesting Story

The Iowa Hawkeyes can't afford to actually look ahead and look past the Ohio State Buckeyes, who are coming to Kinnick Stadium this Saturday.



Iowa has its hands more than full with everything that the Buckeyes are bringing to town. Anything but 100% focus on this game is out the window. Kirk Ferentz will have Iowa focused on the task at hand and pulling off the massive upset.

While it is a massive game in Week 5 of the college football season, it is just that. It is only one game of 12 for Iowa, with half the season remaining.



The next one after that is a road trip to take on the Washington Huskies on short rest for a Friday night kickoff. The betting odds for that game are already out, and it's an interesting story.

Iowa Hawkeyes vs Washington Huskies Betting Odds, Spread, Total

Washington, a trendy preseason pick to be a College Football Playoff sleeper, currently sits at 3-1 after dropping one to the Minnesota Golden Gophers 27-24 last week.



Despite that, the Huskies are early favorites over the Iowa Hawkeyes for next week's Friday night Big Ten battle.

Spread: Washington -1.5 (-105), Iowa +1.5 (-115)



Money Line: Washington -112, Iowa -108



Total: Over 41.5 (-110), Under 41.5 (-110)



All odds courtesy of DraftKings



Iowa vs Washington betting odds tell us a story

Make no mistake about it - this is a tough spot for the Hawkeyes. Husky Stadium is no joke. It's loud. It's hostile. It's a tough place to play. Add in this game being a night game on a Friday, and Iowa is walking into an electric environment.

Even with all of that, this game is essentially a toss-up per the odds, with a 1.5-point spread. If you believe in the adage that home-field advantage is worth roughly three points, it's fair to think Vegas views Iowa as the better team on a neutral field.

Iowa and Washington have played seven times in history. The Hawkeyes lead the series 4-3, which includes the most recent meeting - a dominant 40-16 Iowa win in Kinnick Stadium. Kickoff from Husky Stadium on Friday, October 9, is set for 8 p.m. CT in Seattle, Washington.

Consensus line based on BetMGM, Caesars, DraftKings, and FanDuel. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.