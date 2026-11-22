Buy. Buy. Buy. The Iowa Hawkeyes aren't going to get any cheaper. Get on board and buy stock in this team while you can. Things are about to soar, as they should, with this team in a groove and looking like one of the most confident teams in the country.

Iowa's 34-17 win over Illinois featured some guts, some pressure-packed moments, and some stress, but the Hawkeyes embraced the big moments and are making a College Football Playoff case.

Stock Up: Hank Brown's moxie

Hank Brown didn't have to sling it around the yard to win this game. That was never going to be how this played out. He made some timely throws and avoided the turnover. Where he impressed me was with his legs in this game.

On fourth-and-goal, Hank Brown had the ball in his hands on a quarterback draw and weaved his way to the end zone to put Iowa up 27-17. This was gutsy. It was all on the line. Hank Brown has moxie.

Stock Up: L.J. Phillips Jr. and Iowa's offensive line

What L.J. Phillips Jr. is doing is old-school, bully ball, bell cow type stuff. You don't see it from backs anymore, and boy, is it awesome to witness how he is running behind Iowa's offensive line. This group is moving people and creating massive holes.

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Phillips' last three games have seen him carry the ball 21, 23, and 26 times for 128 yards, 123 yards, and 154 yards, respectively. This is a power running game that pairs beautifully with Iowa's defense and style of play.

Stock Down: Containing star wide receivers

I don't want to look past this. Iowa did not have a handle on the Illinois wide receivers in the first half. A lot of it is going to be overlooked due to the pick-six and second-half shutout, which are both massively impressive, but it was still an issue.

Jeremiah Smith hurt Iowa badly earlier this year, but he hurts everyone. That one is alright. But Illinois saw Collin Dixon and Brayden Trimble get free for 142 and 121 yards, respectively. It's not a trend for this defense, but it's something to note.

Stock Up: Postseason dreams

Well, Alvaro Folgueiras told us that March is for dreamers during Iowa's NCAA Tournament run to the Elite 8. I think it's time we think about November and December being for Iowa dreams, too. Iowa got help yesterday. Ohio State lost. UCLA lost. Indiana lost. BYU struggled against Kansas.

Iowa's door to the CFP isn't going anywhere. It cracked open a bit more yesterday. A path to ignore the at-large bid also exists now. It's not as likely, but a path exists for Iowa to beat Nebraska next Friday, and with a few games breaking its way, the Hawkeyes could be going to Indy.

The Big Ten Championship could be Iowa's path the College Football Playoff as the automatic bid.