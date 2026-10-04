Iowa Football's Biggest Offensive Problem Can't Be Ignored Anymore

The positive note is that it took five games into the season for the Iowa Hawkeyes to hit their first crossroads of an uncomfortable conversation. That's not bad. And let's remember, Iowa is still 4-1.



Had you polled Iowa fans, nearly all of them would take this record at this point. Still, that doesn't absolve Iowa of having massive, glaring issues.

The Iowa Hawkeyes struggled on offense against Ohio State yesterday. There's no denying it. They couldn't get the passing game in rhythm, but the bigger issue lies on the ground. Iowa hasn't run the ball well against Power Four teams all year.

The harsh reality of Iowa's rushing attack

This is where the overall statistics don't paint an accurate picture. This season, Iowa has 901 rushing yards on 153 carries. It's an average of 5.9 yards per carry. The Hawkeyes have 10 rushing touchdowns, too.

That's 180.2 rushing yards and two touchdowns per game. Except that's so far from the reality of the situation.



Games against Northern Illinois and Northern Iowa account for 711 of Iowa's 901 rushing yards. That means Iowa has run for just 190 yards in games against Iowa State, Michigan, and Ohio State.

Iowa's rushing struggles against the Power Four

Breaking down Iowa's run game against Power Four teams paints a very sobering picture of the struggles the Hawkeyes are having. Let's take a look at how Iowa has fared in its three games against Power Four teams.

Iowa vs. Iowa State: 29 rushes, 93 yards, 3.2 yards per carry, 1 touchdown



Iowa vs. Michigan: 24 rushes, 58 yards, 2.4 yards per carry



Iowa vs. Ohio State: 21 rushes, 39 yards, 1.9 yards per carry, 1 touchdown



Totals: 74 rushes, 190 yards, 2.56 yards per carry, 2 touchdowns

To really put things into perspective, 78% of Iowa's yardage in the run game and 80% of the Hawkeyes' rushing touchdowns came in two games, which featured a Group of Six team and an FCS program.

What's the cause for the run game regression?

I struggle to place blame on offensive coordinator Tim Lester. In his previous two years as Iowa's playcaller, he led Iowa to 2,564 rushing yards and 2,300 rushing yards in 2024 and 2025. The scheme isn't changing that drastically.

I think it's a combination of two things. One, I think the running back room has lacked chances to get continuity. Kamari Moulton and L.J. Phillips have missed time. Braeden Jackson is forcing his way onto the field. The Hawkeyes are a committee, but without a leader.

Secondly, there may need to be an uncomfortable conversation about the offensive line. Maybe, just maybe, losing three players to the NFL isn't as much of a plug-and-play scenario as we thought.



Yes, George Barnett and Iowa have been elite in recent years, but replacing the level of talent is incredibly demanding.