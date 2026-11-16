Iowa Football Week 12 Depth Chart: Hawkeyes Find Consistency at the Right Time

Consistency is key. That's really one of the biggest tricks in college football. With how many weird things have happened throughout this season, staying consistent is an attribute that alone could put the Iowa Hawkeyes above many teams. And the consistency is coming at just the right time for Iowa.

Entering Week 12, teams around the country are having to shuffle players, deal with injuries, and wring out all that they can from the depth chart. While the Hawkeyes haven't been entirely without injuries, continuity is largely remaining for Iowa across the board on this week's depth chart.

Week 12 \\ Depth Chart \\ at Illinois pic.twitter.com/6ybzc06Rfw — HawkeyeFBNotes (@HawkeyeFBNotes) November 16, 2026

Continuity in the trenches

I don't know if I can overstate how important it is that Iowa's offensive line is gaining confidence by playing together. Michael Myslinski remains the starting center for the third straight week, with Cael Winter still looking like he may be sidelined.

That one swap on the offensive line hasn't proved to slow down Iowa's run game since he was plugged in. The last two weeks have seen Iowa explode for chunk plays and big gains on the ground.

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In a game where Iowa is going to have to run the ball, this unit is going to be heavily leaned on offensively.

Braeden Jackson is climbing up the depth chart

Braeden Jackson has been making splash plays for Iowa all season long. He has returned kickoffs for touchdowns, creased defenses in the run game, and has proven to be a legitimate weapon in the passing game out of the backfield for offensive coordinator Tim Lester.

After another game-changing play last weekend on a screen pass he took for a touchdown just before halftime, Jackson is now sitting at the No. 2 running back on Iowa's depth chart ahead of Illinois, with L.J. Phillips Jr. retaining the top job after his back-to-back strong games.

Iowa's linebackers could see more action than normal this week

I have a feeling we could see Iowa come out in some more defensive fronts that include three linebackers against Illinois, which is a team that wants to be physical and play some of this game in the trenches.

Jayden Montgomery and Cam Buffington will see a lot of work in this game, but it wouldn't shock me one bit to see Landyn Van Kekerix get some serious action in this game to help the Hawkeyes keep an advantage in the box, shutting down Illinois' run game.