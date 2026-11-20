This week is a game that the Iowa Hawkeyes can really make a statement in when they take on the Illinois Fighting Illini. This Week 12 Big Ten matchup was always going to loom large and be important. This week's happenings in the College Football Playoff world have only made it louder.

Even with as much noise as there is surrounding Iowa, this is a game that, with focus and attention, should be one that Iowa can play in its style of game and control the tempo for four quarters. It may not be the most appealing style, but style points aren't Kirk Ferentz's style. Winning is his style.

L.J. Phillips Jr. has his third 100-yard game in a row

L.J. Phillips Jr. has it going right now. He is seeing the holes well. He is trusting the offensive line. And he has proven he can shoulder a heavy workload. That's what you need in a running back in the Big Ten coming down the stretch run of the season.

This game presents an opportunity for him to wear down a defense over four quarters, as he has done in his last two outings, each of which has gone for 123 yards or more.

This work may be a bit more of a trudge, but I think he sees at least 20 carries again and churns out hard, drive-sustaining yards.

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Iowa holds Illinois under 250 yards of offense

If Illinois is rolling with Carson Boyd, the third-string quarterback for the Illini, who has thrown just four passes, things could be a straight uphill climb for them on offense. Phil Parker is going to sit in his base defense and dare the Illinois offense to try and beat him.

Iowa's defense won't do anything special. It will simply be better at beating Illinois to the spot in the run game and setting up passing downs, where the Hawkeyes' secondary can play fast, aggressively, and freely. Iowa slams the door shut on Illinois' offense.

Iowa's defense holds Illinois to under 13 points

Given the low yardage total I expect Iowa to hold Illinois to, I also expect this defense to continue being incredibly stingy. Iowa has allowed 17 total points over the last three games.

This is an opportunity for Iowa to be closer to pitching another shutout than it is to giving up 13 points. This defense is playing at that high a level right now, with supreme confidence.