Rivalry No More: Biggest Winners As Iowa Football Steamrolls Wisconsin

The Iowa Hawkeyes are the biggest winners today. In a vintage bounce-back performance that was very inspired, the Hawkeyes had it all working in total 30-0 destruction of the Wisconsin Badgers to keep the Battle for the Heartland Trophy.

Iowa didn't overthink things. The Hawkeyes simply relied on their best players and best units to pick up a fifth consecutive win against Wisconsin in this rivalry, which has become an annual tune-up game for Iowa as of late.

Tony Diaz, WR

What can't Tony Diaz do? After a few quieter weeks, the offense got him involved in a big way today, and it paid dividends. Diaz reeled in four receptions for 75 yards and a touchdown, which was highlighted by an explosive play where he made a great adjustment to the ball in the air.

In terms of enjoying watching, Iowa WR Tony Diaz (5-10, 184) is must-see



Splash plays & juice translated immediately for the redshirt sophomore from FCS UT Rio Grande Valley



Should be on your 2028 Draft Board pic.twitter.com/Umf9rZvYfA — Clint Goss (@NFLDraftDome) October 31, 2026

Diaz got involved on the ground game, getting a touch for 20 yards. This is how you use your best players and get creative. Diaz paid off those decisions with explosive plays all day.

DJ Vonnahme, TE

All week long, I called for Iowa to get DJ Vonnahme more involved in the game plan. They did that, and then some. Vonnahme was a popular target of Hank Brown's today, providing yet another target for Iowa in the passing game alongside Tony Diaz and Reece Vander Zee.

DJ TD 🙌



DJ Vonnahme reels in the Hank Brown pass to extend @HawkeyeFootball's lead.



Watch on FOX pic.twitter.com/dbu2CEdg28 — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) October 31, 2026

He had 5 receptions for 54 yards and a touchdown, but showed his versatility by getting in the action on the ground game, with 2 rushes for 10 yards and a score.

Hank Brown, QB

Big Bank Hank, hello! What a day from Hank Brown. At halftime, Hank Brown had one incompletion, two passing touchdowns, and 190 yards. He played a full, quality game by the break and continued to play smart in the second half. It was his best performance to date as a Hawkeye.

DJ TD 🙌



DJ Vonnahme reels in the Hank Brown pass to extend @HawkeyeFootball's lead.



Watch on FOX pic.twitter.com/dbu2CEdg28 — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) October 31, 2026

Best part of it all? Not only did Hank Brown not turn the ball over, but he didn't put the ball in danger during this game, except for one close call right before halftime, when Iowa was trying to find seven more off a Wisconsin turnover.

The entire defense

My goodness, Phil Parker. This was another masterclass on taking away a quarterback's rushing ability. Iowa wasn't going to let Colton Joseph beat them with his legs, and when he was forced to stay in the pocket and sling it, the Badgers had no answer for Iowa's defense.