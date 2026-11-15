Iowa Football: Biggest Winners as Hawkeyes Roll Past Purdue, Keep CFP Hopes Alive

Was it pretty? Not really. Was it glamorous? Not at all. Did it work? Well, of course, it did. Iowa won 28-7 against Purdue. What else would you expect from the Iowa Hawkeyes against anyone?

Phil Parker and his defense put the clamps on tonight for four quarters. It worked. And then some. Iowa was dominant.

This defense played as a unit tonight and gave Purdue no breathing room throughout the entire evening. This unit sheds blocks, defies any blockers, and handles its responsibilities better than any unit in the country. That, paired with an offense clicking as Iowa's has, is enough.

Winner: Kirk Ferentz

How does one argue what Kirk Ferentz has done? The success has been sustained. The success has been consistent. He has Iowa sitting at an 8-2 record and leading America's darling. Say what you want, but Kirk Ferentz is the epitome of what a head coach in college football should be.

If Iowa wins out, the Hawkeyes are going to the College Football Playoff.

Winner: Tony Diaz

How do you get your best player involved? Well, Iowa's offense found a way with Tony Diaz, their most explosive player. Diaz is a wide receiver, yet offensive coordinator Tim Lester never hesitated and found a way to get him the ball when it mattered most over four quarters.

Tony Diaz extends the @HawkeyeFootball lead 😤



Watch on NBC pic.twitter.com/vLbBUgz4JG — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) November 15, 2026

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Iowa got Diaz involved in the run game, with four carries for 25 yards, and in the pass game tonight in so many ways. Iowa's leading receiver had 5 receptions for 45 yards, which was enough, but Diaz added more on the ground, including a rushing touchdown, which was more than enough.

Winner: L.J. Phillips Jr.

Yep. It's official. Iowa has its top dog in the backfield. It's L.J. Phillips Jr. He is eating up yards for Iowa on offense, and it might be ugly, but it's effective. He is getting the job done better than anyone could ask, and he is springing this offense.

L.J. Phillips moves the @HawkeyeFootball chains with an explosive run 💥



Watch on NBC pic.twitter.com/KM7wO3RUSk — Iowa On BTN (@IowaOnBTN) November 15, 2026

Phillips went for 123 on 23 yards tonight, all of which were hard-earned yards. He showed Iowa has a gritty ground game that is willing to eat up yards, no matter the look from the defense. His size, physicality, and running style are something Iowa has to lean into down the stretch.

Winner: Iowa's Defense

Iowa held Purdue to 204 total yards of offense and seven points. You are going to win a lot of games with that stat line in your back pocket. This was another elite performance from Phil Parker and his defense.

Zach Lutmer with the end zone PICK 😲 @HawkeyeFootball



Watch on NBC pic.twitter.com/DLSeHZbJNf — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 15, 2026

Iowa held Purdue to 3.5 yards on the ground, which is sort of irrelevant, considering Purdue had to play behind all game. The interception from Zach Lutmer to shut things down didn't hurt, either.