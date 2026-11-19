Well, it appears that the Iowa Hawkeyes are going to need some help in the College Football Playoff race. Right or wrong, and as very wrong as it may be, the Hawkeyes are currently on the outside looking in, despite an 8-2 record.

A few 7-3 teams are ahead of Iowa, bringing to light how much actually winning games matters. This weekend, Iowa has to win against Illinois to stay alive, and some help from other teams, including one of the Hawkeyes' biggest rivals, would be welcome.

Iowa Football CFP Rooting Guide

Iowa can get to 10-2 on its own, but that is in question if it is going to be enough for them to make the 12-team field. A few losses from teams ahead of Iowa would be gigantic for Iowa climbing the rankings, and a few of those games are not as big of upsets on paper as they may sound.

No. 13 Oregon at Michigan State

Date: Friday, November 20

Time: 7 p.m. CT

Spread: Oregon -16.5

Rooting Guide: Michigan State. Let's see what you got, Sparty. An upset over Oregon ends any and all hopes for the Ducks. Can Pat Fitzgerald help out the Hawkeyes?

No. 10 BYU at Kansas

Date: Saturday, November 21

Time: 11 a.m. CT

Spread: BYU -5.5

Rooting Guide: Kansas. BYU has two losses. I don't see any path for a three-loss Big 12 team making it. A Kansas upset here creates room for Iowa to steal a bid.

11 Wake Forest at Georgia Tech

Date: Saturday, November 21

Time: 11 a.m. CT

Spread: Wake Forest -21

Rooting Guide: Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets are huge underdogs, but never say never. A Wake Forest loss would be their second, and I think the Demon Deacons would be doomed in that case.

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

14 Ohio State at Nebraska

Date: Saturday, November 21

Time: 11 a.m. CT

Spread: Ohio State -3

Rooting Guide: Nebraska. This is it. Iowa is rooting for Nebraska. A Nebraska win ends any Ohio State hope or belief and removes them from the picture. This is one of the most important results for Iowa.

LSU at No. 9 Tennessee

Date: Saturday, November 21

Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

Spread: LSU -1.5

Rooting Guide: LSU. Some SEC teams are going to go with three losses. I'm not sure Tennessee is one of them. An LSU win could see Tennessee slide out and open another top-12 spot.

No. 4 UCLA at Michigan

Date: Saturday, November 21

Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

Spread: UCLA -3.5

Rooting Guide: Michigan. I don't think this impacts Iowa a ton, but dragging another Big Ten team into the mix, with the potential for two losses or a trip to Indy, can't hurt Iowa.

No. 8 Indiana at Washington

Date: Saturday, November 21

Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

Spread: Indiana -7.5

Rooting Guide: Washington. There's a world where Iowa can make the Big Ten Championship to play for the automatic bid, and it could open the door if the Huskies can pull off the upset.

No. 12 Texas Tech at Baylor

Date: Saturday, November 21

Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

Spread: Texas Tech -3.5

Rooting Guide: Baylor. Lingering above the logjam of Big Ten teams is Texas Tech. A Red Raiders' loss slides Iowa, Ohio State, and Oregon all up one spot. This would be clear upward movement.

SMU at No. 6 Notre Dame

Date: Saturday, November 21

Time: 6:30 p.m. CT

Spread: Notre Dame -20.5

Rooting Guide: SMU. It may be unlikely, but that may follow suit with the chaos of this year. A second loss for the Irish could send them tumbling, opening the door for everyone to bump up a slot.

Consensus line based on BetMGM, Caesars, DraftKings, and FanDuel. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.