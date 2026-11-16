CFP Rankings: How High Should Iowa Football Climb? Embrace Inevitability

The Iowa Hawkeyes took care of business against Purdue in a very controlled, efficient, smart 28-7 win to move to 8-2 this year. It wasn't anything special or flashy, but that's how Iowa wants to play these sorts of games. It was another strong performance, not giving the opponent any room.

The win, along with some of the other results this weekend, is going to help Iowa continue its upward movement in the College Football Playoff rankings this week when they are released. Iowa began at No. 19 just two weeks ago and jumped four spots to No. 15 this week. How high can Iowa climb?

Where is Iowa Football ranked?

Like last week, the Hawkeyes are the beneficiaries of controlling what they can control and letting other teams in front of them stumble. For the second week in a row, Iowa is climbing in both the AP Top 25 poll and the Coaches Poll.

AP Top 25 Poll

For one reason or another, the AP Top 25 poll and voters have not yet come around on Iowa. The Hawkeyes are No. 16 in this week's AP Poll, which is going to be the lowest of the bunch when we get all of the rankings.

Coaches Poll

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

The Coaches Poll remains to be mostly in sync with the College Football Playoff rankings. The Iowa Hawkeyes took a nice two-spot jump in this week's Coaches Poll and are up to No. 13, which could be where they end up in the CFP rankings.

Where will Iowa be in the CFP rankings?

Let's start with the inevitable movement. Iowa is going to climb at least two spots this week due to Houston and Kentucky, two teams ranked just ahead of Iowa, getting knocked off. That moves Iowa up to No. 13 if there is no other movement.

And that's where I think the committee slides Iowa to. No other teams stumbled ahead of Iowa, and that creates a situation where I don't think we will see Iowa leapfrog anyone in this week's rankings. Iowa would be slowly climbing towards the 12-team field in this situation.

Ahead of Iowa would be a few two-loss teams. Alabama, Texas, Tennessee, and BYU would all have two losses, which could allow the committee to have Iowa ready to go if one of them stumbles. We also can't ignore teams that could drop a second and match Iowa's record.

If Notre Dame drops one more, the Irish are all but eliminated. The curious ones are Miami, Indiana, Texas Tech, and Wake Forest. How would the committee compare those resumes to Iowa's if some of them end up with two losses?

Iowa Hawkeyes CFP Rankings Prediction: No. 13