Pat Forde: Josh Hoover’s Bloody Debut Was an Oath to Indiana’s Football Standard

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Josh Hoover had his opportunity to play up playing hurt. He could have claimed some valor from a startling visual. He had license to get a little dramatic about his near-decapitation. (O.K., that is dramatic. But still.)

Curt Schilling had his bloody sock game. This was the new Indiana quarterback’s bloody schnozz game. Instead, Hoover downplayed it.

“I just got a little cut there,” he said after his debut with the reigning national champion, Band-Aids covering most of his nose. “It looked way worse than it felt. I didn’t even know it was bleeding like that.”

Nothing stopping Josh Hoover from being on the field 😤



(via @CFBONFOX) pic.twitter.com/wLPNjbjp2H — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 5, 2026

Hemorrhaging Hoover looked a bit like Rocky Balboa after Apollo Creed broke his beak in the original Rocky. After having his helmet ripped off by a North Texas blitzer, resulting in a 15-yard face-mask penalty and a face laceration in the second quarter, Hoover stayed in the game and threw a touchdown pass three plays later to Charlie Becker. He jogged off the field with blood trickling down his nose, over his lips, across his chinstrap and onto his face mask.

Turns out that it took just less than a half of football for the replacement of Indiana hero Fernando Mendoza to prove to his teammates and Hoosier Nation that he already bleeds crimson.

Hoover, who has had a couple of broken noses in his career, said he doesn’t know whether he sustained another one. He’s not worried about it.

“It’s a nose,” he said with a shrug.

There was no shrugging off Hoover’s overall performance, which was spectacular in a 52–16 blitzing of the Mean Green. He completed 13 of 16 passes for 231 yards and four touchdowns, a massive 285 efficiency rating. Mendoza topped that rating only once last season, against FCS Indiana State, on his way to leading the nation in efficiency and winning the Heisman Trophy and a national championship then becoming the No. 1 NFL draft pick.

Following all that is a daunting proposition. But one game in, the TCU transfer performed like the next Cignetti star QB. He also showed similar toughness to Mendoza, who took several wicked shots last season and kept coming.

“I thought he played well,” Cignetti said. “I’m sure he earned the respect of his teammates based on his performance today.”

Perhaps the most important stat for Hoover, the one that shows he’s bought into the Cignetti Way, is zero turnovers for him and the Indiana offense. The Hoosiers led the nation in turnover margin at plus-22 last year while going 16–0, and it’s been a trademark stat for Cignetti teams throughout his career. Hoover threw 33 interceptions in three seasons of extensive playing time at TCU—a stat that had to improve.

So far, so good.

“We’ll take that every time,” Cignetti said of Hoover’s clean stat sheet.

He threw one risky pass, on a play that showcased both his athleticism and improvisational flair. Flushed from the pocket, Hoover eluded a sack, rolled right and fired on the run for 25 yards to tight end Brock Schott, a second-year collegian who transferred from Miami. It was a great play, but also a pass into traffic.

“Probably not one that I would like to try and do a lot of the time,” Hoover acknowledged. “But got away with it.”

Hoover benefited on several other throws from Indiana’s elite receiving corps. Michigan State transfer Nick Marsh made a body-twisting, one-handed catch of a back-shoulder throw for the Hoosiers’ first touchdown. Then Becker, who was a late-season revelation last year, showed he’s still the king of the contested catch. He finished with four catches for 64 yards and two TDs.

Three different Indiana receivers caught touchdowns and five had receptions longer than 20 yards. On a steamy Saturday when Indiana largely struggled to dominate on either side of the line of scrimmage in the running game, the Hoosiers’ big-play pass attack carried the day.

“We’ve got a lot of guys who can really go, and it’s been really fun to watch the progression of our receiver group over the offseason,” Hoover said. “There’s a lot of weapons and for me it’s exciting because anybody that goes out there can make big plays.”

With Howard and Western Kentucky on the horizon, Indiana can take the next two weeks to tighten up its defense. The Mean Green’s 152 rushing yards were the most against the Hoosiers since the opener last year, against Old Dominion. The IU defense in 2025 was second nationally in sacks (46), but Saturday produced just one—and only two quarterback hurries.

Curt Cignetti walks off after @IndianaFootball's 52-16 win over North Texas 👏 pic.twitter.com/aAIooy26UG — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 5, 2026

“Thought we didn’t play real well on defense,” Cignetti said. “They had us off-balance.”

But there was no stopping the Indiana offense, which racked up the program’s most points in a season opener in 13 years. Life after Fernando started just fine, with his successor immediately taking a blood oath to carry on the standard set last year.

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