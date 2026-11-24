Phil Parker, the defensive coordinator of the Iowa Hawkeyes, reminded everyone he can adapt. After giving up 17 first-half points to Illinois last Saturday, he made the appropriate changes, which led to a second-half shutout by Iowa's defense.

On Black Friday, the Nebraska Cornhuskers come to Kinnick Stadium, and Parker has a chance to paint another masterpiece with his defense, which could present Iowa with an opportunity to get to 10-2, forcing the College Football Playoff conversation.

Despite not relying on a single pass rusher, Iowa has found so many ways to get after the passer this year, ranking 12th in total sacks, with 32. Against Nebraska, Iowa needs to create pressure, but the question of how Phil Parker does that, and how much, must be asked.

Iowa has to keep Nebraska guessing against pressure

As I mentioned, Iowa's ability to get after the quarterback has been a strength this season. It needs to come up big once again on Black Friday in order to keep Nebraska quarterback Anthony Colandrea uncomfortable.

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There's room to get after him, too. While he is elusive, having run for 510 yards and six touchdowns on the season, the Cornhuskers ranked 47th in sacks allowed, with19 sacks given up on the year. That elusiveness is why Iowa has to be careful in how it pressures him.

Iowa has to maintain gap integrity when getting after the passer. That means the defense ends can't get too far upfield, creating running lanes, while the rest of the defense is dropping back into pass coverage. It also means wrapping up when Colandrea gets in their grasp.

How much does Iowa pressure, though? Does Phil Parker send linebackers on blitzes or defensive backs off the edge? My gut tells me that Parker is going to play this close to his chest, and if he sends pressure, it's coming at very selective times, forcing Colandrea's arm to beat the Hawkeyes.

Iowa has had success containing mobile quarterbacks this year. Iowa State's Jaylen Raynor and Washington's Demond Williams Jr., two elusive quarterbacks, never got much going on the ground, and as soon as Iowa could force them to win with their arm, it was an advantage for the Hawkeyes.

Anthony Colandrea doesn't have an interception problem by any means, but he has thrown seven picks this year. Considering the Hawkeyes have some newfound confidence in taking the ball away, with three picks in the last two games, containing him could lead to game-changing turnovers.