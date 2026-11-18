With all of the shuffling that the Illinois Fighting Illini could be dealing with offensively on Saturday, I can't help but wonder how Iowa's defensive coordinator, Phil Parker, is going to handle the game plan. I think there are two trains of thought entering this game, but which one is right?

If Illinois is without starting quarterback Katin Houser, due to having surgery on a broken nose, Illinois is likely turning to third-string quarterback Carson Boyd. I know how Phil Parker likes to play against backup quarterbacks (hint: he dominates them). But does Iowa try to force the issue or sit and wait?

What will Iowa's defensive game plan look like?

The largest question mark surrounding this game is whether Katin Houser can play or not. With a broken nose that forced him to have surgery less than a week before this game kicks off, my intuition tells me it could be a long shot that he starts this game for Illinois.

If that's the case, Iowa is preparing for third-string quarterback Carson Boyd, who essentially has no experience. Throwing him into the game against the nation's top-scoring defense allowing 11.7 points per game is an incredibly tall ask for a young player.

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Should it be Boyd under center for the Illini, I expect Phil Parker to use pressure and blitzes sparingly and trust his defense in its most basic form, which relies on responsibility and all 11 guys doing their jobs. It isn't a moment to dial up exotic packages if he doesn't have to.

When does Iowa force the issue of pressure?

Now, this isn't to say Phil Parker won't have a few fun, exotic looks up his sleeve for the youngster to try and read or diagnose. If the Hawkeyes can shut down Illinois' run game, forcing them to play behind the sticks and in obvious passing downs, he can open up the playbook a little bit.

If Iowa sets up advantageous situations where Illinois is pinned in its own territory, these are the situations I expect to see Parker dial up the pressure in an effort to create a sack for better field position, or even better, a turnover to set up a score, if not see the defense score itself.

At the end of the day, it's Iowa. The Hawkeyes are going to play their scheme and try to do their jobs better than their opponent and beat them at their own game. It's nothing special, and it may just be enough to shut down the Fighting Illini.