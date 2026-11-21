Maybe forcing the Iowa Hawkeyes to regroup at halftime is the single best thing that happened in this game. I mean it. Iowa was in a fight at halftime against the Illinois Fighting Illini, tied 17-17. I can only imagine that locker room at halftime woke them up, courtesy of Phil Parker, to figure it out.

After halftime, Iowa outscored Illinois 17-0 via an elite run game, a defense that surrendered nothing, and an overall attitude shift that showed this team knows what's at stake. It was a season-defining moment for Iowa, and the Hawkeyes, on every unit, showed up. At 9-2, this team is for real.

Right: Iowa's pick-six streak

I was stressed. I'll say it. I am not afraid to own it. Previous articles of mine have voiced my worry about Iowa extending its pick-six streak.

It was nearing a dire point, until Jaylen Watson put on his Superman cape and took a late interception back for a touchdown to extend the streak to 19 years in a row in which the Iow Hawkeyes have returned an interception for a touchdown.

The streak continues 😏



Iowa has had at least one interception return for a touchdown in each of the last 19 seasons and 24 of the last 25. It is the second longest active streak in the nation.



📺: @BigTenNetwork pic.twitter.com/NpKlFgpYcM — Hawkeye Football (@HawkeyeFootball) November 21, 2026

Wrong: Secondary focus

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So, let's start with the good. Iowa tightened up in the second half and didn't allow a point. I can only imagine and hypothesize what Phil Parker, an old-school coach, had to say to this ground at halftime after what transpired.

Still, Collin Dixon had 142 receiving yards and Brayden Trimble had 121 yards, fueled largely by one play of poor tackling by Iowa. This, plus what Jeremiah Smith did earlier this year, isn't a great look.

Right: The run game

I had moments when I wondered if offensive coordinator Tim Lester had the patience to stick with the ground game. I'm not afraid to say it. I'm also not afraid to admit those thoughts were wrong, as Lester knew he had the ground game at his disposal and used it.

Iow ran for 263 yards on 52 carries. That's right. Iowa ran the ball 52 times. It was highlighted by the 91-yard drive that took 19 plays and 10:05 off the clock. That's a statement drive from this offense, led by L.J. Phillips Jr. and Xavier Williams.

Right: Believing

Maybe I'm crazy, but Iowa is 9-2, and the Hawkeyes can start dreaming about what might be possible. The door is wide open for this team to get to 10-2 and make the College Football Playoff committee make a decision.

Ohio State lost. Iowa beat Illinois, a team that had its starting quarterback playing. Oregon lost to Illinois, when the Illini had a backup quarterback playing. If playing the games on the field matters, I think the evidence is rather clear.