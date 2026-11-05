What Makes Iowa Football So Dominant in November?

The calendar flipping to November is one of the Iowa Hawkeyes' favorite things. Under Kirk Ferentz, this program has consistently surged down the stretch, playing its best football in the month of November. Iowa needs to do it again this year.

With a College Football Playoff trip within its reach, Iowa needs to be sharp throughout the month of November to have any chance. Head coach Kirk Ferentz was asked about what makes Iowa so good late in the season and gave an intriguing answer.

Iowa handles the season-long rollercoaster very well

A 12-game college football season is bound to have peaks and valleys, no matter what team or program you are. The ability to manage that, and not let it spiral, is something Iowa has done very well and turned into a positive.

"So, you start getting stressed a little and stressed in different ways in November, typically. Emotionally, physically, there's a lot of things that beneath the surface that are taking place.

"Ultimately, you have to be able to perform, find a way to get it done, and that's really what it gets down to if you are going to have a successful season," Ferentz said when asked about how Iowa plays its best football late in the year.

How does Iowa dominate November?

Kirk Ferentz doesn't beat around the bush when it comes to the simple ingredients of playing winning football in the Big Ten in November. He knows it's about mentality and embracing it more than anything this time of year.

"I've talked to our players about this every year. If you are going to be successful in a conference, you have to win on the road.

"You've got to find a way, because you're going to play half your games -- and I understand we play an odd number of games, so it's not technically half, but over two years it's half your games on the road. If you want to use that as a crutch, you can't. You're not going to be very successful.

"Same thing about November. It's just meeting the challenges, whatever they may be, and every November has got them. Having the right mindset and then you got to go out and play, and we're going to find out. Hopefully it's positive," Ferentz said about embracing the challenges.

Iowa's November success is off the charts

We know Iowa plays strong football down the stretch, but just how good they are is a bit surprising. Iowa owns a 36-13 record in the month of November, dating back to 2014. That is a .735 winning percentage in late-season games, often carrying large implications.

November record for all FBS teams in the CFP era 🏈 pic.twitter.com/Z1QjnclXnI — Cody Nagel (@CodyNagel247) November 3, 2026

That success isn't some magical recipe, though. I truly think it boils down to Iowa doing the little things better than other teams and executing the fundamentals better. These games are often cold or filled with bad weather. Backups are dotting lineups this far into the year.

This time of year is a test for teams, and Iowa is one that is willing to embrace handling all of the adversity and spin it into a positive. The Hawkeyes want these tough moments, and their November record proves it.