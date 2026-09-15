Iowa Football's Five Most Important Players Through Two Games

We know at its core, Iowa Football is a team and program built on a team-first mentality and culture that is instilled into every player and coach on the roster.



That doesn't mean standout performances aren't happening, though. The Iowa Hawkeyes are 2-0, and a few of those performances have gone a long way in helping this team take care of business up to this point.

Cam Buffington, LB

Iowa's defense is built on strong linebacker play, and through two games, the Hawkeyes have received elite linebacker play from Cam Buffington. Entering the year with some hype, he is proving he is next in line for a long list of great Iowa linebackers.



Buffington has 21 tackles through two games, more than doubling the next closest on Iowa. His breakout performance came against Iowa State, when he tallied 15 tackles and stonewalled the Cyclones' running game. He will be called upon all year and appears ready to answer the bell.

A factor on every snap 😤#Hawkeyes x Cam Buffington pic.twitter.com/gbL2906qpL — Hawkeye Football (@HawkeyeFootball) September 14, 2026

Tony Diaz, WR

Iowa has a legitimate deep threat at wide receiver, which completely changes this offense. The old joke was to load the box and make Iowa's run game beat you. It still can, but loading the box is quite daring now, as it would put a cornerback on an island with Tony Diaz, which we have seen not work well.



Leading Iowa with 179 yards and 15 receptions, Diaz is showing that the hype was warranted and may have even been slightly understated. Expect defenses to put an emphasis on him. It's up to Tim Lester to counter.

Caden Buhr, K

Drew Stevens was fantastic for Iowa for the four previous seasons. He was consistent, made big kicks, and had his hands, or right foot, all over plenty of Iowa wins. That torch has been passed.



Caden Buhr had some nerves in Week 1 that have been put completely to bed with a 3-for-3 performance against Iowa State, which included a game-winning field goal. He is 5-for-6 on the year and should have confidence through the roof moving forward, which is critical for a team like Iowa, which plays in so many tight games.

THE FIELD GOAL IS GOOD 🙌



Caden Buhr gives @HawkeyeFootball the Cy-Hawk rivalry win.



📺: NBC pic.twitter.com/iS7PoNIwRH — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 13, 2026

Hank Brown, QB

Hank Brown's numbers aren't going to make anyone's eyes pop, but they don't have to. He has to be efficient, consistent, and smart. He has done those things through two games, one of which he played every snap.



He's completing 66% of his passes, which is a substantial improvement for Iowa compared to the last few seasons, and he went for 191 yards against a good Iowa State defense. Brown is also showing he can run when needed, with a rushing touchdown in the red zone under his belt. This type of play can be more than good enough for Iowa's offense.

Hank Brown REACHES OUT for Iowa's first score.



📺 Big Ten Football on NBC & Peacock pic.twitter.com/PJpKvvqkKt — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) September 13, 2026

Bryce Hawthorne, DL

At a position of questionable depth entering the season, Bryce Hawthorne has been fantastic for Iowa through two games. It's not common for a defensive tackle to rank near the top of tackle totals for a team, but Hawthorne is coming in at No. 2, only behind Cam Buffington.



Bryce Hawthorne has been doing it all so far. He has nine tackles and is creating pressure in the pass game. His play that goes unnoticed, but is possibly even more important, is how he is eating blockers and holding his ground, which allows Iowa's linebackers to clean up the mess.