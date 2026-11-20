You can call this a must-win, a can't-lose, or whatever you want to, but at the end of the day, the Iowa Hawkeyes have to find a way to pick up a Big Ten road win over the Illinois Fighting Illini to get to 9-2 on the year, with a real shot at the College Football Playoff. It's that urgent for the Hawkeyes.

Iowa has no wiggle room left, and the Hawkeyes know that. This weekend, it has to be a full-team effort from Iowa down in Champaign. That effort starts by winning matchups in this game that are tilting Iowa's way before kickoff, as well as limiting Illinois' strengths, something Iowa always does well.

Let Hank Brown sling it

I really think this is an opportunity for Iowa to open up the passing game early with a confident Hank Brown, who more than has his groove right now. Iowa's passing offense has life, but the other area of this matchup is Illinois' passing defense showing some vulnerabilities.

Illinois is ranked 121st in the country in passing yards allowed per game. The Illini give up 246.3 yards per game, but what is even more eye-opening is that they allow teams to complete nearly 67% of passes against them, while intercepting just four passes and giving up 15 touchdowns.

Pressure isn't a gigantic worry for Iowa, either. The Hawkeyes' line has been great at protecting Hank Brown this year, surrendering just 10 sacks. Illinois has only recorded 10 sacks all year.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Take away Collin Dixon

Collin Dixon is a truly special talent for Illinois' offense. If he is without Katin Houser, his normal starting quarterback, he could have even more difficult work cut out for him. This season, he is already approaching 1,000 yards. He has 72 catches for 946 yards and 13 touchdowns.

I think Iowa can send two to him all game, or at least roll a safety over the top, considering Hudson Clement, Illinois' second-leading wide receiver, is out for the entire season. Phil Parker is likely to take away Dixon and dare someone else to get free in the passing game.

Stay ahead of the sticks, sustain drives

Illinois is pretty stout on the ground, allowing just 129 yards per game, which ranks 43rd in all of college football. They also hold teams to 3.93 yards per carry, often getting teams behind the sticks. Iowa needs to find early-down success to avoid being in obvious passing downs.

I say that because Illinois is No. 112 in third-down conversions allowed, giving up almost 42% of third-down attempts. If Iowa can stay on schedule, it can keep the defense rested and wear down a defense that could be on the field for quite a bit of this game.