The Iowa Hawkeyes are rarely a team that needs or utilizes bulletin board material. This program is always focused on the task at hand under Kirk Ferentz, with a steady, consistent focus each week. This one feels different, though. This feels like Iowa is coming in with an edge.

Iowa is certainly annoyed, at the very least, about the CFP debacle it is at the center of. The Hawkeyes have a chance to make a statement this weekend when they play the Illinois Fighting Illini. With kickoff approaching, let's dig into how this Big Ten showdown is going to shake out.

Iowa vs Illinois betting odds, spread, total

Spread: Iowa -8.5 (-110), Illinois +8.5 (-110)

Money Line: Iowa -325, Illinois +260

Total: Over 40.5 (-118), Under 40.5 (-102)



Odds are courtesy of DraftKings

This game began at a 6.5-point spread in Iowa's favor, putting the Hawkyes as roughly a one-touchdown favorite. With the uncertainty of Illinois' quarterback situation, Iowa has ballooned to an 8.5-point road favorite in late-season Big Ten play, which isn't too common.

This total seems a tad low for me, but then again, Iowa's last three games haven't come close to 40 points. Iowa's last three totals have been 30, 34, and 35, with Iowa providing more than half of that number in each game; all of which were dominant Iowa wins.

How to watch Iowa vs Illinois, time, TV channel, streaming

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Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

Location: Gies Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois

TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Streaming: Big Ten Network App

After a significant run of commanding primetime slots on FOX, CBS, and NBC, the Hawkeyes are headed to the Big Ten Network for this weekend's action from Champaign, Illinois, when they take on the Illinois Fighting Illini.

Riley Donald's Iowa vs Illinois Prediction

Prediction: Iowa 27, Illinois 7 (if Illinois QB Katin Houser is INACTIVE); 24-13 (if Illinois QB Katin Houser is ACTIVE)



I think there is going to be a bit of a feeling-out process early in this game depending on Illinois' quarterback situation. Iowa is going to see what the Illini try to do, and then Phil Parker and the defense will respond. Don't be shocked if Illinois moves the ball a bit on the first drive.

Knowing the defense is going to settle in, Iowa's offense has the luxury of patience in this game. Iowa can run the ball, try some timely shots, and be content playing the field-position game if it has to. Iowa and offensive coordinator Tim Lester can let this game come to them.

That's how I think this one goes. It's going to feel like Iowa's three-game winning streak has. Iowa gets up. The Hawkeyes run the ball. The defense doesn't give an inch. And Iowa pulls away in the second half.

Consensus line based on BetMGM, Caesars, DraftKings, and FanDuel. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.