It was a game for the first half, but then Kirk Ferentz and the Iowa Hawkeyes woke up. They realized what was at stake against the Illinois Fighting Illini, and this team put together one of the best second-half performances I have seen from Iowa in quite some time.

Iowa embraced the close game, rather than blinking, and used it to propel them to a 34-17 win over the Fighting Illini. That win over Illinois, which previously beat Oregon, which is ranked ahead of Iowa, should make some waves in the CFP rankings.

It was a must-win game for Iowa, and the second-half performance from Iowa was everything that a College Football Playoff team should show.

L.J. Phillips Jr.

What more can you say about L.J. Phillips Jr. lately? I mean, for real. He is putting this offense on his shoulders and churning out yards against defenses that know it's coming. Today, amid being banged up, he found the end zone for the first time as a Hawkeye, which was long overdue.

On the day, Phillips gutted out 26 carries for 154 yards. He was a workhorse for Iowa all day long. This effort can't go unnoticed. He is carrying the ground game, and there isn't enough recognition to go around to appreciate it.

Hank Brown's legs

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When Iowa had to have it, the Hawkeyes and offensive coordinator Tim Lester put the ball in the hands of Hank Brown. It's been a revelation over the last few weeks. Iowa has another running quarterback who has awakened, and it makes this offense even harder to defend.

Halftime adjustments

I'll be the first to admit I was up to my eyeballs in stress about Iowa's first-half defense. The secondary was getting carved up like a Thanksgiving turkey. That didn't last long, though. Phil Parker went into halftime and made adjustments, as he so often does, and slammed the door shut.

After allowing Katin Houser, who deserves a ton of credit for playing, to carve them up with Collin Dixon and Brayden Trimble, Iowa pitched a shutout in the second half. It was a Phil Parker clinic.

The streak continues 😏



Iowa has had at least one interception return for a touchdown in each of the last 19 seasons and 24 of the last 25. It is the second longest active streak in the nation.



📺: @BigTenNetwork pic.twitter.com/NpKlFgpYcM — Hawkeye Football (@HawkeyeFootball) November 21, 2026

Iowa's CFP chances

It's simple to me, honestly. Iowa won against Illinois, with its starting quarterback playing. Oregon lost to Illinois, with the Illini playing a backup quarterback. Without a head-to-head matchup and Iowa having one fewer loss, how do you put Oregon ahead of Iowa?

Toss in Ohio State losing to Nebraska, and the Hawkeyes have more than a pulse. The Hawkeyes have real College Football Playoff life.