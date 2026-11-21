Iowa Football vs. Illinois: Biggest Winners as Hawkeyes Bust Down the CFP Door
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It was a game for the first half, but then Kirk Ferentz and the Iowa Hawkeyes woke up. They realized what was at stake against the Illinois Fighting Illini, and this team put together one of the best second-half performances I have seen from Iowa in quite some time.
Iowa embraced the close game, rather than blinking, and used it to propel them to a 34-17 win over the Fighting Illini. That win over Illinois, which previously beat Oregon, which is ranked ahead of Iowa, should make some waves in the CFP rankings.
It was a must-win game for Iowa, and the second-half performance from Iowa was everything that a College Football Playoff team should show.
L.J. Phillips Jr.
What more can you say about L.J. Phillips Jr. lately? I mean, for real. He is putting this offense on his shoulders and churning out yards against defenses that know it's coming. Today, amid being banged up, he found the end zone for the first time as a Hawkeye, which was long overdue.
On the day, Phillips gutted out 26 carries for 154 yards. He was a workhorse for Iowa all day long. This effort can't go unnoticed. He is carrying the ground game, and there isn't enough recognition to go around to appreciate it.
Hank Brown's legs
When Iowa had to have it, the Hawkeyes and offensive coordinator Tim Lester put the ball in the hands of Hank Brown. It's been a revelation over the last few weeks. Iowa has another running quarterback who has awakened, and it makes this offense even harder to defend.
Halftime adjustments
I'll be the first to admit I was up to my eyeballs in stress about Iowa's first-half defense. The secondary was getting carved up like a Thanksgiving turkey. That didn't last long, though. Phil Parker went into halftime and made adjustments, as he so often does, and slammed the door shut.
After allowing Katin Houser, who deserves a ton of credit for playing, to carve them up with Collin Dixon and Brayden Trimble, Iowa pitched a shutout in the second half. It was a Phil Parker clinic.
Iowa's CFP chances
It's simple to me, honestly. Iowa won against Illinois, with its starting quarterback playing. Oregon lost to Illinois, with the Illini playing a backup quarterback. Without a head-to-head matchup and Iowa having one fewer loss, how do you put Oregon ahead of Iowa?
Toss in Ohio State losing to Nebraska, and the Hawkeyes have more than a pulse. The Hawkeyes have real College Football Playoff life.
Riley Donald, a former NCAA student-athlete, played four years of college football and was a team captain at Augustana College. He has spent nearly five years at USA TODAY Sports covering Iowa football, Iowa men’s basketball, and Iowa women’s basketball, along with a broader coverage focusing primarily on Big Ten football and basketball. Began covering the Dallas Cowboys. Radio guest on several ESPN stations discussing Iowa football, the NFL draft, and more.Follow rileydonald7