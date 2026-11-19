As Trevor Lauck, the starting left tackle for the Iowa Hawkeyes, said, it can be very hard to tune out and ignore all of the noise that is the College Football Playoff rankings. Iowa happens to be one of, if not the most controversial rankings in the bunch, which creates a lot of distractions.

The Iowa Hawkeyes are No. 15 in the country, which can be disputed until people turn blue in the face, but one thing that remains indisputable is that Iowa has to get to 10-2 to have any chance. At 8-2, the Hawkeyes have Illini on the docket Saturday, and Kirk Ferentz is only focused on one thing.

Kirk Ferentz is focused on Illinois, tuning out the CFP

It's been an underrated strength of the Iowa Hawkeyes during Kirk Ferentz's tenure as their head coach. He is able to get Iowa laser-focused on the task at hand, while letting things outside of their control play out as they may. That's his plan ahead of Illinois. He knows this game requires focus.

"I just don't feel too impacted by it, quite frankly. I obviously had to know about it because there was a lot of outcry today, and that was shared with me by several folks.

"But I've just tried to encourage our team, don't worry about it too much because things are probably going to look a lot different here in two weeks.

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"People that spend too much time looking at that stuff probably end up being the teams that drop, and that's what we're trying to avoid.

"Our goal is to climb, not go backwards. Right, we've got a tough game Saturday, so that's really all we need to worry about," Kirk Ferentz said about tuning out the College Football Playoff drama.

Kirk Ferentz on Iowa being leapfrogged by Oregon and Ohio State in the CFP rankings: "I just don't feel too impacted by it, quite frankly. I obviously had to know about it because there was a lot of outcry today, and that was shared with me by several folks. But I've just tried… pic.twitter.com/KQaE5bk656 — Tyler Tachman (@Tyler_T15) November 19, 2026

Iowa vs. Illinois Quick Thoughts

Iowa can't go into this game any short of being 100% focused. Illinois is a physical team under head coach and former Iowa Hawkeye Bret Bielema. The Illini are playing really good football lately, too. They can hurt Iowa if the Hawkeyes aren't careful.

Illinois may be without its starting quarterback, Katin Houser, which certainly changes the dynamic of its offense. The Illini will still have their top weapons at the skill positions, though, who can undoubtedly bust free for big plays.

So, for Iowa, the only focus this weekend has to be getting to 9-2. It's a one-week season, with the focus being one game at a time. Handle business here, and who knows, maybe some things across the college football landscape can break Iowa's way.