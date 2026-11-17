Separated by just a few hours, the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Illinois Fighting Illini are very familiar with each other. The two teams share a border that runs along the Mississippi River, but the intimacy and familiarity run much deeper than that.

This weekend, Iowa makes the trek to Champaign, Illinois, to take on the Illini, who are playing some very high-quality football at the moment. The Hawkeyes, who are 8-2, have their work cut out for them against this Illinois squad.

The Iowa Hawkeyes are seeking a run to the College Football Playoff, while Illinois would love to play spoiler and continue to finish its season strong. Let's dig into the history of this classic Big Ten meeting.

Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Illinois Fighting Illini History

All-Time Series Record: Illinois leads 39-38-2



Last 10 Meetings: Iowa leads 9-1



Last Meeting: Iowa won 15-13 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa, on November 18, 2023



Last Meeting at Illinois: Illinois won 9-6 on October 8, 2022



Current Streak: Iowa is on a one-game winning streak

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One intriguing part about this matchup is that the Iowa Hawkeyes have a very real chance at tying the all-time record at 39 wins apiece. That is largely due to Iowa's dominance over the last 10 meetings, which have seen nine go Iowa's way.

While these two have played their fair share of games, this is the first meeting since 2023, due to the Big Ten's expansion causing some teams to see each other less than they previously did before the conference ballooned to 18 teams.

Bret Bielema, Iowa, and Kirk Ferentz go way back

There is no shortage of familiarity with Iowa for Illinois head coach Bret Bielema. The head coach of the Illini played for the Iowa Hawkeyes from 1989 to 1992 under legendary Iowa head coach Hayden Fry, where he was a team captain and helped Iowa win a share of the 1990 Big Ten title.

Bielema spent time coaching at Iowa after his playing days. From 1994 to 1995, he was a graduate assistant before coaching the linebackers from 1996 to 2001, before getting his shot to become a defensive coordinator at Kansas State.

Ferentz and Bielema have met before, too. Bielema got his first head coaching job with the Wisconsin Badgers, where he was in charge from 2006 to 2012. They met five times during his tenure with the Badgers. Bret Bielema owns a 3-2 record in those Iowa versus Wisconsin matchups.