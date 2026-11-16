It's only Monday, but the news world in college football doesn't ever stop for anyone or anything, and the Iowa Hawkeyes are getting up to speed on a massive update from the Illinois Fighting Illini ahead of their Big Ten showdown in Champaign this weekend.

Injuries are inevitable, especially in the Big Ten, which plays such a physical style of football, and even quarterbacks are subjected to the brutal nature of the game. Iowa saw a backup quarterback against Northwestern a few weeks ago and could be in for another backup against Illinois.

Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema confirmed a massive injury update for them at the quarterback position, which could have a huge domino effect on this game.

Illinois may be without starting QB Katin Houser

When meeting with the media today, Bielema provided an update that starting quarterback Katin Houser could potentially miss this weekend's game with a broken nose that he suffered against the UCLA Bruins. The injury requires the Illini's starting quarterback to undergo surgery.

His status is certainly in question as kickoff approaches on Saturday, which could thrust Illinois' backup quarterback, Carson Boyd, into the action against an Iowa defense that ranks No. 1 in the nation with just 11.7 points per game allowed.

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#illini Bret Bielema: Katin Houser had a broken nose at the end of the final play against UCLA. He's having surgery. I don't know what his status will be for this weekend.



"I think we'll prepare and understand Carson Boyd could be our third starting QB of the year." — Joey Wagner (@mrwagner25) November 16, 2026

Katin Houser has been strong for Illini this season. He has completed 62.2% (178-for-286) of his passes for 2,131 yards, with 18 touchdowns and eight interceptions. On the ground, he has added 128 rushing yards and two scores.

What does this mean for Iowa?

Should Katin Houser miss this game and Illinois be forced to turn to Carson Boyd, this defense is going to get a chance at a very inexperienced quarterback. This year, Boyd is just 1-for-4, passing for five yards. He has six rushes for 36 yards.

It's no guarantee that Houser is not going to play, but if he can't go, I expect Phil Parker to dial up some unique pressure on Boyd after selling out to stop the Illini's ground game, which is led by Aidan Laughery, who has 664 yards this year.

Nothing is given in college football, but if the Hawkeyes get the chance to take on Carson Boyd, that tilts things their way dramatically, with how good the defense has been and how stifling it has been against teams all year. It's a matchup Iowa and the defense wouldn't be backing away from.