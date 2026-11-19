The Iowa Hawkeyes are likely preparing for the Illinois Fighting Illini's offense as if there are no injuries and no changes to the starting lineup, despite the news that starting quarterback Katin Houser's status is in limbo due to a broken nose that required surgery.

Of course, if Houser can't go on Saturday, that is a big loss for the Illini offensively and changes the play-calling and scheme Iowa could see. What it doesn't change is the fact that Illinois still has some very high-end talent at the skill positions, which demand focus and attention to contain in this game.

Collin Dixon, WR

Iowa struggled against Jeremiah Smith, the star wideout from the Ohio State Buckeyes. This is the chance for the Hawkeyes' defense to respond against an elite wide receiver in Collin Dixon, the Fighting Illini's biggest threat offensively in this game. He is a stud, and Iowa has to keep eyes on him.

At 6-foot-1 and 215 pounds, Dixon has the strength to be a handful for defensive backs. It's what has paved the way to 72 receptions for 946 yards and 13 scores through 10 games. To stop him, I suspect Iowa gives him safety help for most of this game.

If Katin Houser is out against Iowa, life gets a lot harder for Collin Dixon, who would be playing with a third-string quarterback. Nonetheless, that may mean even more targets for the top receiver on Illinois.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Aidan Laughery, RB

I fully expect Illinois to try to run the ball to maintain some sort of consistent possession and not put an overloaded amount of stuff on the plate of Carson Boyd, the third-string quarterback who could potentially be in line to start. That puts the ball in Aidan Laughery's hands quite a bit.

Illinois' leading rusher with 664 yards, while averaging 5.72 yards per carry, Laughery could get quite the workload against an Iowa defense that is allowing 2.5 yards per carry. To slow him down, I don't expect a drastic change from Iowa, aside from potentially going with three true linebackers.

Matthew Bailey, DB

Matthew Bailey is an impressive player who I personally think would fit Iowa's scheme quite well. As a safety, he is Illinois' leading tackler with 75 tackles this year. At 6-foot-2 and 225 pounds, he is NFL-sized, and he plays like it for Illinois.

If Iowa gets the ground game working, Bailey is likely to come up and provide reinforcements, which could open the door for Iowa to take shots at Reece Vander Zee or Tony Diaz against man coverage.