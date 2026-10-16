Jacob Wallace is Emerging as a Key Difference-Maker for Iowa Football

The Iowa Hawkeyes have a storied history of talented players playing the hybrid CASH position on Phil Parker's defense. It requires a very high football IQ, an ability to play pass coverage, and a fearlessness in the run game.

It's a staple for the Hawkeyes' success on defense, and this season, Jacob Wallace has popped up as a quality talent, solidifying that spot. Defensive coordinator Phil Parker, who spoke to the media this week, was highly complimentary of Wallace's play and what he can continue to do.

Phil Parker is impressed with Jacob Wallace

Last year, Jacob Wallace only appeared in three games, registering just five total tackles. His time was limited, but it was enough for Phil Parker to take notice and give him a shot this year. Through six games, Wallace already has 19 tackles, proving Parker's choice was correct.

"I think he's done a good job. He's done some things inside. I remember last year against Nebraska, he kind of popped up, and we said, 'Well, this kid has something to him.'



"I saw that when we recruited him as a basketball player playing in a game—I think he was really good, competitive, very level, and flat-line as far as emotional things, but he just knows the game a little bit.

"Obviously, his brother plays for the Rams, so it's in his background, but I love the way the guy goes about it and competes," Phil Parker said of Jacob Wallace's play this year.

Jacob Wallace plays bigger than he is

One unfortunate reality of playing CASH in Iowa's defense, and defense in general in the Big Ten, is taking on pulling offensive linemen that have a monstrous size advantage. Despite giving up a lot of size, Phil Parker complimented Wallace's IQ, talent, and how hard he plays.

"Sometimes he gets stuck in the box a little bit, and they motion, and he was playing against—I remember it might be the first or second play, and they had a big 300-pounder just grabbing him and tackling him and laying on him.

"Probably should have been a penalty because, you know, you can't land on the quarterbacks, well, he just took him and dumped him and landed on him, so he might be a little bit banged up.



But I just like the way he competes. He's a good athlete, a smart kid, and understands the game of football," Parker added.