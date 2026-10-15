Ohio State vs. Indiana Kalshi Prediction Market: Buckeyes Heavy Road Favorites

A massive top-5 matchup in the Big Ten between the No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes and No. 5 Indiana Hoosiers highlights Week 7 college football. Ohio State is a sizeable road favorite in this one, with a 61% chance to win on Kalshi's college football market.

Things are more evenly matched on the spread, with Indiana listed at 51% to cover +3.5 points. A $10 trade on Ohio State winning outright profits $5.46. The same trade on Indiana nets $14.58.

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Buckeyes too much to handle?

Since losing on the road in Week 2 to Texas, Ohio State has looked dominant. The Buckeyes have won by 2+ touchdowns in each of their last four games since, including all three of their Big Ten games against Illinois (42-19), Iowa (31-14), and Maryland (45-16). Ohio State has the top offense in the Big Ten this season at 42.7 points and is averaging 39.3 points against conference opponents.

Jeremiah Smith looked nearly unstoppable this season against different-caliber defenses. He is second in the country in receptions (48), receiving yards (916), and touchdowns (11). That includes two 200+ yard outings against Illinois and Iowa and 2+ touchdowns against all three conference opponents.

Hoosiers take a step back

Indiana’s 6-0 start and top-5 ranking look strong on paper. However, the Hoosiers have struggled to start conference play. In the first three weeks, Indiana outscored all non-P4 opponents 145-16. In the last three weeks against Big Ten opponents, Indiana’s margin dropped to 96-55.

Where things could spiral for Indiana is in the secondary against Jeremiah Smith. Opposing receivers have torched Indiana’s secondary over the last three weeks, allowing two opposing receivers to go for 100+ yards. They’ve also allowed 250.3 passing yards per game against conference opponents. Ohio State is averaging 311 passing yards against its three conference opponents this season.

Between the close calls and secondary struggles for Indiana as well as the dominant run for Ohio State, this could be another runaway game for the Buckeyes.

Kickoff is at 12 p.m. EST at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington on Fox.

Last year, Indiana beat Ohio State 13-10 in the Big Ten Championship. That was its first win over Ohio State since 1967.

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