Iowa Football: Kamari Moulton Excelling On and Off the Field for the Hawkeyes

It's been known that those who stay with the Iowa Hawkeyes for the long haul often get their moment in the spotlight. It takes time, effort, and patience, but Kamari Moulton is experiencing the fruits of his labor this season.

Iowa's lead back and leading rusher, Moulton, is up to 519 rushing yards this year and on pace to set a career-high as well as hit the 1,000-yard mark. It hasn't come without learning and developing as a talent on and off the field.

Tim Lester details Kamari Moulton's development

In his fourth season with Iowa, Moulton is finally getting the bulk of the carries. In 2024, he played second fiddle to Kaleb Johnson, and in 2025, Mark Gronowski ate up a lot of his touches. This year, it's his turn, and his growth is showing.

"I think the one thing -- he's a great story, just because when I got here, he was always upbeat, which helped him get through some of the hard times when he wasn't seeing, at least in our run scheme, he wasn't seeing holes.

"I want to say his first ball I handed him, he ran right into Connor Colby, like right into the behind of our right guard, and fell down.

"And now the young kids are doing that, and he's the one that's putting his foot in the ground and finding it, and then breaking tackles and taking the next step. You really don't have to say anything after watching the determination that he ran with, you know," Lester said about Moulton's growth.

Kamari Moulton has a rare mindset in today's world

"When you're going through the ups and downs where I think he started as the starter before Kaleb came in, that had to be hard, and his mindset and approach every single day helps him get through that and allows him to earn kind of where he's at right now, where he's making positive plays, play after play after play.

"He's an all-down back. And I think it gains confidence. And he bounces right back like a pro. So, I'm really happy for him because he's put a lot of work into this thing," added Lester about Moulton's mentality.

In today's world of college football, where instant playing time and success are a must, or players will just transfer somewhere else, Moulton has bucked that trend.



He could have left Iowa and easily started elsewhere, but he waited his turn, which is paying off in a huge way, as Moulton will be a vitally important part of Iowa's offense down the stretch.