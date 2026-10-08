Can Iowa Football Find Continuity in the Run Game or Running Back Room?

For one reason or another, the Iowa Hawkeyes simply cannot get things going on the ground against Power Four teams this year. After running for just 39 yards against Ohio State, I dug into the numbers, and it isn't pretty.

The thing is, the talent and experience are there for this group. It's not a question of having the ability to get the running game going. Kirk Ferentz believes it's a rhythm and continuity issue.

Iowa is seeking rhythm from its running back group

It's clear to see why there has been a lack of rhythm. Lead back Kamari Moulton has missed time. L.J. Phillips Jr. was sidelined. Nathan McNeil and Xavier Williams shouldered some of the load. Then you have Braeden Jackson practically forcing Iowa to play him with his success in limited action.

"My guess is at some point somebody's going to try to grab it here a little bit and take it.

"Then the flip side of that too, because I have thought about that, it's kind of unusual, two weeks ago had a couple of guys that really couldn't go. LJ missed a couple weeks. Kamari was limited a week ago, I guess it would have been. So that gave other guys an opportunity to really step up and go," Ferentz said of the running back room's lack of consistency.

With five capable backs, Iowa is trying to perform the balancing act of finding the happy medium of getting the top backs the ball, keeping them fresh and healthy, while also getting touches to explosive playmakers.



Don't forget Tony Diaz, Reece Vander Zee, and DJ Vonnahme want to ball too, as Kirk Ferentz added.

"Maybe one of the positives there, I don't think it's a stretch to say some of the experience that Braeden Jackson has gotten here early in the season is part of the reason he had the confidence to do what he did at Michigan. That was a really decisive return.

"So there's benefit to it all, but my guess is -- again, I'm not a fortune teller, but I think as we move along, things will probably settle out, and we'll kind of get locked in a little bit more.



"Yeah, there's only one ball, and we're going to throw it too. There's only one ball," Ferentz said of the running backs.

The running game has been Iowa's bread and butter for the last two years under Tim Lester. With an experienced offensive line, a full stable of backs who are all getting healthy, and a concerted effort to find a rhythm, it's hard not to think Iowa's ground game is on the right track.