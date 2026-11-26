There are college football games. Each year, there are only 12 of them guaranteed for each team. It's not that many. It makes each and every game day that much more special. Players, coaches, and families cherish them.

Reflecting on the Iowa Hawkeyes' 2025 season, there is a bit more to that. There is one former Iowa Hawkeye, Aaron Graves, who I can promise you appreciates all of that, but has an extra layer of special meaning tied to his Iowa career.

Aaron Graves and his wife gave birth to a son last year amid Iowa's season, and as one would expect, he put on a show for his newborn baby boy. Kirk Ferentz reflected on how special that was, with a sense of humor.

Kirk Ferentz recalls a unique moment in his career

It takes a lot to surprise Kirk Ferentz, considering he has been at the helm of the Iowa Hawkeyes for almost three decades, but every once in a while, something will surprise him. This moment was one he reflected on this week, including some humor from his wife.

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"That's great recall. My wife predicted. She says, He's going to play his ass off, and she was right. She was absolutely right about that.

"What I remember about the whole thing was somewhere earlier in that week, the conversation was, is this going to interfere with the bowl game. So on Friday it's, like, What? She's in labor.

"It just timed out perfectly, lucky for us, because if the baby had been a little bit more stubborn, we were going to be out of luck on Saturday. That's for sure. But everything fell totally in place, and that's kind of the way the game went.

"I don't think we have any pregnant -- I don't know if we have a married guy on our team this year. I guess we're out of luck on that one. We'll have to play good. That is a great memory," said Kirk Ferentz, describing the birth of Aaron Graves' son and how well he handled it.

Aaron Graves handled the moment beautifully for Iowa last year. The former Iowa defensive lineman was able to be at the birth of his son alongside his wife, which meant everything to him.

In a turn of events that could only embody Iowa Football, Graves hopped on a jet, played for the Hawkeyes, and returned to his son after the game. That sort of stuff is what makes the Iowa Hawkeyes different.