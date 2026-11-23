I like to think I am a bit of a numbers guy. I try to see things from every side to get the full story. Often, there are two sides to a story. In the case of the Iowa Hawkeyes and the ESPN FPI metrics, I am not sure we can even glean what the storyline is.

The Hawkeyes are 9-2 and fresh off a 34-17 win on the road over the Illinois Fighting Illini. Iowa also saw Ohio State, Indiana, and UCLA lose. Some logic would tell us that this helps Iowa, right? It should. Unless that logic is rooted in the ESPN FPI metrics, which seem to ignore quite a bit of logic.

Iowa Football gets a slight bump in the new ESPN FPI rankings

All year long, the ESPN FPI rankings and metrics have remained low on Iowa. This week saw Iowa get a slight bump. The Hawkeyes are No. 16, a one-spot bump, in the rankings. ESPN FPI remains lower on Iowa than the AP Top 25, the Coaches Poll, and the CFP rankings.

ESPN FPI Predictions for Iowa Football

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

So, riddle me this: how does Iowa win, see some teams lose, and have its chances at winning the Big Ten go from 1.3% to 9.4%, while the chances of making the College Football Playoff were cut in half? It makes no sense in any way I can process it.

Winning a Big Ten game on the road shouldn't see your projected chances at the CFP cut in half. It is disrespectful to Iowa, to college football, and to playing these games on the field instead of on a spreadsheet, as ESPN FPI wants to do.

Projected Record: 9.7-2.6



Chance to Win Out: 43.4%



Chance to Make a Bowl Game: 100.0%



Chance to Win the Big Ten: 9.4%



Chance to Make the College Football Playoff: 11.0%



Chance to Make the National Championship: 0.3%



Chance to Win the National Championship: 0.1%

Riley Donald's Quick Thoughts

To me, it's pretty simple, actually. The Iowa Hawkeyes and Kirk Ferentz aren't new to being disrespected, tossed aside, and forgotten about. This team embraces it. They don't care about the outside noise. They care about winning games. And that's it.

Go win against Nebraska. Get to 10-2. Be in a spot that most of the college football world would be envious of, behind one of the greatest college football coaches of all time, and see what happens.