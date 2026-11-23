In today's college football world of constant roster shuffling, NIL deals becoming an arms race, and the need for instantaneous success, we have lost so much of what has made this sport so good for so long. But you don't have to look far to find some of it still succeeding.

That is the Iowa Hawkeyes. This team, this program, all of it is run the way that college football is meant to be handled. Iowa recruits. Iowa develops talent. The Hawkeyes keep guys in the program and don't live and die by a yearly transfer portal facelift.

The Hawkeyes bring in guys who want to play football for the love of the game, not for all of the extra pomp and circumstance. This week, on Black Friday, all of that will be on display, as Iowa has an opportunity to put together a program-defining moment when Nebraska comes to Kinnick Stadium.

It's rare in today's world of college football to see a program have the opportunity to do something that could change not just an entire season's outlook and make it something incredibly special, but also change the entire narrative around itself. Iowa can flip the script with a win against Nebraska.

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The script about Iowa is that the Hawkeyes do it the old, boring way. And that way doesn't work anymore. It's too hard to recruit. It's too hard to keep guys. The laundry list of excuses can go on for days. Iowa doesn't care. The Hawkeyes don't run from it. They embrace every single last bit of it.

So, how can Iowa change this narrative? Friday presents an opportunity for the Iowa Hawkeyes to get to 10-2, which presents a realistic chance at making the College Football Playoff and even a path to the Big Ten Championship in Indianapolis.

No, Iowa doesn't have the unlimited bankroll some teams do. Iowa is winning more games than some of those teams, though. Iowa may also not have the flash some teams do. Does flash win games? Or does playing as a team and executing win games? Iowa does the latter pretty damn well.

The way Iowa prepares for one game at a time, never letting the moment get too big, and not getting wrapped up in all of the noise might be the most perfect encapsulation of what Friday presents to the Hawkeyes.

Friday is an opportunity for Iowa to focus on this, and only this game. It's just one game. It's one week. It's nothing more. It's nothing less. So, maybe, just maybe, Iowa's program-defining moment could be them doing exactly what they have always done under head coach Kirk Ferentz.