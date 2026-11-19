While the College Football Playoff is an outright disaster and mess for everyone involved, there's a part of me that can't help but know the internal conversations among the Iowa Hawkeyes are going in a different direction. Few teams ignore the outside noise better than Iowa does under Kirk Ferentz.

It isn't to say Iowa won't have extra motivation or come out angry; they should. That's part of it. But this team always managed to ignore everything else and focus on the task at hand. Against the Illinois Fighting Illini this weekend, I expect that to be the case, especially from a few unsung heroes.

Landyn Van Kekerix, LB

I think we are going to see the Illini forced to try to run the ball against an Iowa defense that is one of the best in the country against the run due to the quarterback situation. Illinois may be starting a very inexperienced third-string quarterback, which is not a recipe for slinging it against the Hawkeyes.

That leads to limiting his exposure to turnovers or negative plays by handing the ball off. This thrusts Iowa into a three-linebacker look, with Landyn Van Kekerix getting more snaps than he traditionally does when Iowa runs its 4-2-5 with Jacob Wallace playing CASH.

Van Kekerix is no newbie, either. He has 31 tackles this season for Iowa and has appeared in all 10 games. This game could see Iowa's third linebacker have a coming-out party for Phil Parker's defense.

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Addison Ostrenga, TE

I know. Iowa has Tony Diaz, but he remains questionable. After that, Iowa still has Reece Vander Zee and DJ Vonnahme as trustworthy targets. But for some reason, this game feels like an opportunity for Addison Ostrenga to put an exclamation point on his Iowa career as it winds down.

Ostrenga has an innate ability to find green grass when Iowa is near the goal line. I like his ability to understand RPOs, sneak through clutter and find grass on play-action passes, and make himself a big target for Hank Brown. Something about this game keeps me coming back to Addison Ostrenga.

Boston Everitt, Punter

If Illinois is really rolling with a third-string quarterback, I expect Iowa to be more than content to punt the ball away and pin the young passer deep in his own end. Iowa and Phil Parker will dare Illinois to put together long drives.

Boston Everitt has been outstanding for Iowa all season, and this game could be another opportunity to play the field position game, which Iowa is elite at, to keep Illinois at bay for most of the afternoon.