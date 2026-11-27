There are wins. There are rivalry wins. Then there is what the Iowa Hawkeyes did to the Nebraska Cornhuskers today in a 31-7 rivalry win in the regular-season finale. It wasn't just a rivalry win or another win for Iowa. No. This one was so much more, and it sent a message to the entire country.

Iowa entered the day at 9-2, on the outside of the College Football Playoff. It may have ended the day with as much of a case as anyone in the country to leapfrog teams with how hot it is playing and how dominant the wins are. This team deserves a shot, and today cemented that belief.

Hank Brown

When Iowa absolutely had to have it today, Hank Brown delivered time and time again. He was absolutely nails against all the pressure, delivering for the Hawkeyes through the air and on the ground.

Brown went 13-for-18 for 173 yards and one passing touchdown, but his best effort may have come on the ground. L.J. Phillips Jr. was banged up, putting pressure on Hank Brown's legs. He answered. Brown went for 48 yards and three rushing touchdowns to shoulder all of the weight. Clutch.

Big Ten Championship chances

This was the first step for the Iowa Hawkeyes. Nothing mattered for the Hawkeyes if they didn't win today. Now that Iowa has won, the Hawkeyes have a legitimate path to Indianapolis for the Big Ten title.

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Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

It requires some help, sure, but things are much more within reach than they were before the day started. This team has a realistic shot at playing for the Big Ten title and a College Football Playoff automatic bid.

College Football Playoff at-large hopes

I didn't think I would ever see the day when the Iowa Hawkeyes put up style points, but once again, Kirk Ferentz continues to surprise me. Iowa hung up a late touchdown to go up 31-7 and make the final score look nice and shiny, which is all the committee really looks at anyway.

I don't think it's impossible to see Iowa leapfrog someone after this game. This was a statement made to the committee and the college football world very loudly and clearly.

Second-half defense

Iowa's defense tightened the screws against Nebraska and suffocated them in the second half. The entire day wasn't bad, either, giving up just 260 total yards of offense, but the second-half defense did its thing.

Iowa pitched another second-half shutout defensively to put this game to bed. Phil Parker, his defense, and these players remain so stout in the second half of games.