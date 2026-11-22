The Iowa Hawkeyes went on the road in Week 12 of Big Ten play and came out 9-2 after a 34-17 win over the Illinois Fighting Illini. Don't let anyone tell you that isn't a strong win. This same Illinois team beat Oregon earlier this year, while starting a backup. Iowa beat its starter.

The win moves Iowa one step closer to the College Football Playoff and is going to create some serious conversations that have to be had. The door for Iowa to the Big Ten Championship has also crept open.

Offense

Nov 21, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Hank Brown (9) scores a touchdown during the second half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Offense Grade: A



By no means was this Hank Brown's best day throwing the ball. He went 13-for-26 for 138 yards, but there were timely throws involved. DJ Vonnahme had a few third-down conversions. Reece Vander Zee got involved. Tony Diaz led the way again.

What stood out for Iowa was the way it stayed patient and trusted the ground game. That's where Hank Brown won the day, especially on his fourth-and-goal touchdown run to put Iowa up 10. Toss in L.J. Phillips Jr. rumbling for 154 yards on 26 carries, and Iowa has a true power running game.

Defense

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Defense Grade: B



So, this wasn't a great day for Phil Parker's unit in the first half. Katin Houser was finding Collin Dixon any time he wanted. The worst breakdown came on Brayden Trimble's long catch-and-run, which seemingly looked like Iowa had forgotten it was playing tackle football.

Then we go to the second half. Iowa didn't allow a point in the second half. This unit made adjustments and slammed the door shut on the Illini, which featured a pick-six from Jaylen Watson to extend Iowa's pick-six streak to 19 years.

Special Teams

Special Teams Grade: B+



It was a bit of a quiet day for Iowa's special teams, but that's not a bad thing. There were only two punts from Boston Everitt, which is a strong sign of this team's offense. Evan James put together a nice 19-yard punt return. The only blemish was Caden Buhr missing one of this three field goals.

Coaching

Coaching Grade: A



Iowa tuned out all of the noise swirling around it and got the job done. This team is on a roll right now, handling business in an orderly fashion. That starts at the top with Kirk Ferentz. Offensively, Tim Lester stayed with what was working. Defensively, Phil Parker proved he can adjust, and did so.

Overall

Overall Grade: A



The Iowa Hawkeyes went on the road, doubled up a Big Ten opponent, ran the ball at will, found a defensive score, and moved to 9-2 this season. I'm not sure there's a whole lot more to complain about after this one. Iowa did its job.