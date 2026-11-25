Black Friday in Kinnick Stadium is going to get wild. It's going to be loud. It's going to be a packed house. It's the epitome of what college football should be when the Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers. It's also highly likely that it's four quarters of stress and tension.

Nebraska enters after knocking off Ohio State, which was massive for Iowa's College Football Playoff hopes. After being pleased with Nebraska getting that win, the Hawkeyes now turn around and have the Cornhuskers standing in the way of a 10-2 record, with so much at stake.

Hank Brown maintains a clean sheet

Iowa trusts its defense. With that, the Hawkeyes feel comfortable slow-playing things early on. That means safe, easy passes and patience to get the ground game going with L.J. Phillips Jr. Hank Brown has been smart with the ball, with just one interception over the last four games.

So, the way I expect Iowa to play, and Hank Brown's confidence that has grown over the last month, lead me to believe in him again. I think he plays a smart, steady, consistent game that prioritizes the right pass versus forcing stuff downfield. The question is whether that patience can be enough.

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Iowa forces 2+ turnovers defensively

Over Iowa's last four games, the defense has forced six turnovers. Four of those have been via interceptions, with the other two coming from fumble recoveries. To win this game, Iowa has to stay positive in the turnover battle, which starts on defense.

Nebraska has thrown seven interceptions this year, which, while not a ton, could provide Iowa with opportunities. The other stat that stands out is that the Nebraska Cornhuskers have not lost a fumble all season. Some may say they are due, right?

A special teams play helps decide this game

This game is weird and quirky more often than not. Weird things happen when Iowa and Nebraska play. There are blocked punts, blocked field goals, muffed punts - you name it. I think this game is going to see something go sideways on special teams. That problem? I'm not sure which way.

Iowa has a great kickoff returner in Braeden Jackson, who has taken two back for touchdowns this year. In the punt return game, Evan James has shown some pop. That said, and maybe I'm crazy, I think Iowa is overdue to impact a punt or field goal by getting a hand on it.