The Iowa Hawkeyes are back in Kinnick Stadium this week. It's Iowa's annual Black Friday showdown with the Nebraska Cornhuskers for the Heroes Trophy, and so much is at stake for Iowa. The Hawkeyes could get to 10-2, which opens the College Football Playoff and Big Ten title doors.

With kickoff coming up shortly, here is all of the info you need to know about Iowa taking on Nebraska, from kickoff time to odds to some final thoughts on the Big Ten battle between two rivals meeting in a regular-season finale that is as big as it has ever been before.

How to watch Iowa vs Nebraska

This time slot is as good as it gets. It's Black Friday, and it's at 11 a.m. CT from Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. This game gets national attention on CBS, which presents Iowa with an opportunity to show the nation what they are all about.

Iowa vs Nebraska Kickoff Time, TV Channel, Streaming

Kickoff Time: 11 a.m. CT



Location: Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa



TV Channel: CBS



Broadcast Team: Rich Waltz (play-by-play), Adam Breneman and Brian Kelly (color analysts), Jordan Giorgio (sideline reporter)



Streaming: Paramount+



Radio Network: Hawkeye Radio Network or SiriusXM Channel 83



Hawkeye Radio Network: Gary Dolphin (play-by-play), Pat Angerer (analyst), Rob Brooks (sideline reporter)

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Iowa vs Nebraska Betting Odds, Spread, Total

Spread: Iowa -4.5 (-112), Nebraska +4.5 (-108)



Money Line: Iowa -205, Nebraska +170



Total: Over 39.5 (-110), Under 39.5 (-110)



All odds courtesy of DraftKings

Riley Donald's Quick Thoughts

This is by far one of my favorite annual traditions involving the Iowa Hawkeyes. You watch college hoops all week leading up to Thanksgiving. Then you catch NFL football all day on Thursday. But come Friday morning, you get the coffee going, and Iowa Hawkeyes football is coming.

This game garners the attention of the college football world, as it is one of the first to get underway on Friday, and it should get the spotlight. The Iowa Hawkeyes are 9-2, with so much at stake. The Nebraska Cornhuskers just knocked off the Ohio State Buckeyes.

This Heroes Trophy game is as good of one as we can ask for, and this Friday, inside Kinnick Stadium, is going to be a special, special sight to see.

Consensus line based on BetMGM, Caesars, DraftKings, and FanDuel. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.