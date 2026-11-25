The Iowa Hawkeyes are 9-2. They have taken care of business lately. This team is winning games and doing so handily. Up next, the Hawkeyes welcome the Nebraska Cornhuskers to Kinnick Stadium for a Black Friday showdown that has become so much bigger than most could have ever anticipated.

Before that, we have the newest College Football Playoff rankings heading into the final week of the regular season. Iowa did make a move up in the rankings, which has the Hawkeyes even close to the 12-team field, but is battling one issue: the Oregon Ducks are getting a hall pass no one else is.

Iowa's CFP Ranking

After the committee somehow held Iowa at No. 15 in back-to-back weeks, the Hawkeyes did get a bump in this week's rankings. Iowa climbed two spots to No. 13 in the College Football Playoff rankings, which confirms the real chance that this team has at forcing its way into the field.

Oregon's hall pass makes no sense

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Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

I guess I'm confused, to say the least, about Iowa and Oregon's rankings. I understood last week somewhat, due to Ohio State serving as the wedge. That made a little bit of sense, if push comes to shove. This week, I'm once again losing hope and confidence in the committee.

Ohio State is out of the picture. Even if we want to compare that, we have to acknowledge that Iowa lost to a full-strength Ohio State team, while Oregon's win over Ohio State was against the Buckeyes' backup quarterback. That's fair to compare. But we have to compare something else.

Iowa went on the road to Illinois and doubled them up 34-17, with the Fighting Illini playing their starting quarterback. Quality win, right? Most would clearly say so, except for the College Football Playoff committee.

Oregon lost to Illinois. The Ducks lost to an Illinois team starting its backup quarterback. It wasn't just a loss, either. It was sort of a dominant win by the Illini. I just want someone to explain to me why Oregon gets a hall pass for bad games, yet Iowa doesn't.

Iowa has a chance to pick up a ranked win over Nebraska

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have entered the rankings at No. 25. This is important for Iowa. The Hawkeyes are going to get an opportunity to pick up a ranked win in their final regular-season game when the Cornhuskers come to Kinnick Stadium on Black Friday.