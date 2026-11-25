This is about as big as it can get for rivalries in college football. There is a shared border. These teams battle each other in the recruiting world. The two teams share a hatred for each other that will be on full display on Black Friday.

The Iowa Hawkeyes welcome the Nebraska Cornhuskers to Kinnick Stadium this week in the regular-season finale, which is one of the biggest Heroes Trophy games in years. This one has so much at stake for both teams, which keeps the pressure continuing to build as kickoff approaches.

Iowa enters at 9-2 after a strong road win over the Illinois Fighting Illini, while Nebraska picked up its first ranked win in a decade, upsetting the Ohio State Buckeyes, which has in turn helped out Iowa in one of the weirder turns of events in this rivalry's history.

Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers History

All-Time Series Record: Nebraska leads 30-23-3



Last 10 Meetings: Iowa leads 9-1



Last Meeting: Iowa won 40-16 on November 28, 2025 at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska



Last Meeting at Iowa: Iowa won 13-10 on November 29, 2024 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa



Current Streak: Iowa has won the last 3 games, and 10 of the last 11

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Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

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Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

While Nebraska still leads this series overall, this has been nothing but Iowa dominance for the last decade. Iowa has run this rivalry by winning close games, blowing out the Cornhuskers, and finding improbable ways to steal it late.

I can't tell you which way this one is going to go, as Iowa enters this matchup as roughly a one-touchdown favorite, but what I do feel confident saying is that there is no doubt in my mind we will see a raucous, loud, frenzied Kinnick Stadium on Black Friday.

Nebraska is a dangerous team with nothing to lose

This may be the scariest part for the Iowa Hawkeyes. Nebraska just stunned the Ohio State Buckeyes, and now turns around to come to Kinnick Stadium with confidence and the thought of completely derailing Iowa's special run. Nebraska is going to throw the kitchen sink at the Hawkeyes.

At 7-4, Nebraska has long been removed from any College Football Playoff talk, and the Cornhuskers' bowl eligibility is already locked up. The only thing left on their checklist is to upset Iowa, take the Heroes Trophy, and ruin Iowa's entire season.

The Hawkeyes know this. Kirk Ferentz knows this. It's another week of focusing on one thing at a time, and that one thing is finding any way at all to score just one more point than Nebraska and getting to 10-2.