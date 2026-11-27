When this game kicked off, it's hard to imagine a day when much more could have gone right for the Iowa Hawkeyes, while so few things went wrong. A 31-7 dismantling of the Nebraska Cornhuskers is about as good as it gets, but this one is a bit sweeter for the Hawkeyes than others.

It's beating one of your biggest rivals, of course, but there's so much more to it than that. The Hawkeyes moved to 10-2 on the year. Iowa has a path to the College Football Playoff with some help. And Iowa could find itself in the Big Ten Championship game. This game and win were so massive.

Right: Hank Brown's confidence and success

What more can you say about Hank Brown and how he is playing, along with commanding Iowa's offense? It's so clear that offensive coordinator Tim Lester and Kirk Ferentz have innate trust in him to make proper audibles, set this team up for success, and take the ball when it matters most.

Iowa continued to put the ball in Hank Brown's hands when they needed a big play. He seemed to answer every single time against Nebraska.

Wrong: Running back health

This one does worry me a bit. L.J. Phillips Jr. left the game just before halftime with what was reported as a shoulder injury. He did return and ran hard, but I can't help but wonder if it could be a lingering issue. Kamari Moulton is already gone. I'd prefer no more injuries to Iowa's running backs.

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Right: Continued run defense success

107 yards. 32 rushing attempts. 3.3 yards per carry. That's what the Hawkeyes' run defense held Nebraska to today, which was elite. The crazy thing? This was actually more yards per rush than the Hawkeyes' defense has held teams to all year. That's how ridiculously good this defense has been.

Right: Dominance over Nebraska

The term rivalry is a unique one. It often requires two teams to compete against each other. Iowa and Nebraska play each other. How competitive is it, though? That's another question. The Hawkeyes have now won 11 of 12 in this series, which has been all Iowa every year.

Right: Hopes and dreams

It's time to start having some thoughts of hopes and dreams. Iowa did its part of the bargain to try to make the Big Ten Championship. With a few dominoes falling the right way, the Hawkeyes could be headed to Indianapolis.

What's even more of a reason to believe is the true chances of making the College Football Playoff. This committee, barring complete ineptness, is going to be hard-pressed to find 11 teams playing better football than the 10-2 Iowa Hawkeyes. Could Iowa sneak in and create drama?