Iowa Football: What Went Right - And Wrong - In Northwestern Rout

When you go on the road and pick up a Big Ten win over another 6-2 squad, it's hard to nitpick and find much wrong at all. The reality is that the Iowa Hawkeyes went to Northwestern and got the job done, coming back to Iowa City with a win.

Was it the prettiest game? No. Was it the most fun game to watch? Not really. In fact, it was a bit of a slog at times to get through, but that's just the type of game that the Hawkeyes wanted to play against the Wildcats. It was enough, and it was spurred on by some standout performances.

Right: Special Teams... Again

Iowa's special teams are inevitable. Try as you might, the Hawkeyes are going to win the special teams battle 99 out of 100 times, and in some games, like this one, it's a massive factor in deciding the outcome.

Braedan Jackson exploded for another kickoff return touchdown, once again showing his explosiveness with the ball in his hands. Iowa also can't ignore Caden Buhr tacking on three points with a 52-yard field goal. Iowa's special teams are elite once again.

Wrong: Passing Game Decisions

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The passing game wasn't bad in this game, but it felt a bit conservative, which made Hank Brown's interception feel a bit worse than it might have been. Iowa only threw for 126 yards against Northwestern, which was partially a product of how the game's rhythm was flowing.

Still, Hank Brown threw an ugly interception, completely ignoring a defender on a ball that should never have left his hand. It's one of those head-scratching moments that may get lost in an otherwise strong effort from Iowa.

Right: Run Defense

Northwestern came into this game running all over teams. Phil Parker and his defense weren't having any of it. The Hawkeyes' run defense once again stood strong, turning Northwestern's run game into a trudge through the mud.

The Wildcats tried to run it. They really did. They ran the ball 37 times, which I give them credit for. All it ended up getting them was 105 yards, or 2.8 yards per carry.

Wrong: Losing the turnover battle

If you had told me that Iowa would be -2 in the turnover battle against Northwestern before this game, I would have had serious worries. I thought this game was going to come down to stealing a possession or two, and Iowa didn't do that.

This team has a turnover issue, and it is worrying me that it could come up at the absolute worst time. Iowa gave the ball away on another fumble, which is a growing issue for the entire offense, and via a Hank Brown interception due to a bad decision. Iowa can't continue with the turnovers.