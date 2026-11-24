What was a quiet secret for the last month is starting to come to light. The Iowa Hawkeyes are not relying solely on their defense anymore. This team has an offense, and that group is doing its fair share of the work during the Hawkeyes' recent winning streak to get to 9-2.

It may not be high-flying or flashy, but this offense is built upon consistency, efficiency, and being able to stay on schedule. That's what has helped this offense more than anything. Offensive coordinator Tim Lester is in rhythm, and that is going to be key against Nebraska.

Iowa has been great at staying on the field this year and sustaining drives, which it will have to do against Nebraska, which owns the nation's top third-down defense. This money down is going to decide this game for Iowa's offense.

Iowa has to stay on schedule

Getting behind the sticks against Nebraska, which boasts a rather strong defense, could spell disaster for the Hawkeyes' offense. That doesn't mean Iowa has to turn around and hand it off on every first down, although L.J. Phillips Jr. may force that to be the call with his recent play.

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Iowa has to be able to throw on early downs and get some easy completions against the Cornhuskers' base looks before third downs let Nebraska start to get creative and bring pressure and exotic coverages against Hank Brown. Easy, short, quick throws to get players in space are an option.

Third down conversions are going to be vital

The Iowa Hawkeyes are ranked 33rd (43.84%) in the country in third-down conversions on offense this year. It's been a hidden ingredient to the offensive success. It's largely due to keeping third downs to a manageable distance, where the run or pass is both in play, keeping defenses honest.

Iowa has to set up third-and-manageable distances against Nebraska, or the offense could be in for a long day against this unit. One of Nebraska's specialties is getting off the field on third downs. The Cornhuskers rank No. 1 in all of college football in getting off the field on third downs.

Nebraska has allowed just 26.1% of third downs to be converted all year. Iowa needs to be better than converting just one quarter of its third-down attempts to sustain drives, keep the defense rested, and control the tempo of this game. This is going to be a key factor on offense.