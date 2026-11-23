Now is not the time to ask how. It's the time to appreciate the health that the Iowa Hawkeyes have across the board entering Week 13's monster showdown against the Nebraska Cornhuskers. While injuries are running rampant across the Big Ten, the Hawkeyes are looking as strong as ever.

Iowa hasn't been without injuries this year, but what team in America hasn't? Iowa lost starting running back Kamari Moulton a few weeks ago, which is a tough task to replace, but L.J. Phillips Jr. is doing a darn good job of shouldering the load of Iowa's ground attack right now.

Ahead of this week's matchup, Iowa released its weekly depth chart, as it always does on Mondays, and things look promising for Iowa's health ahead of Nebraska coming to Kinnick Stadium.

Week 13 \\ Depth Chart \\ Black Friday vs. Nebraska pic.twitter.com/RH1rz5jDJw — HawkeyeFBNotes (@HawkeyeFBNotes) November 23, 2026

Iowa is full-go in the trenches on both sides

This may be the most important news of the depth chart for the Iowa Hawkeyes. The offensive line is full-strength per this week's depth chart, which is massive, given Iowa's willingness and desire to run the ball. Having all five starters in the lineup in Week 13 is hugely important.

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The same goes for Iowa's defensive front. While Iowa does do a lot of rotations up front with its defensive line, having the health up there right now is very impactful. Iowa can rotate without much falloff or rely on a lack of experience.

Iowa's strength and conditioning program deserves credit

To be as healthy as Iowa is right now, 11 games into a college football season, doesn't happen by accident. Sure, there are some good breaks and luck involved, but for the most part, the health of a team dates back to the unseen work and hours put in over the winter, spring, and summer.

Those long days are in the weight room and inside the football facility, getting stronger, faster, and more prepared for the season. That credit goes to Raimond Braithwaite, the Hawkeyes' Director of Football Sports Performance.

He is the one spending the hours getting Iowa's roster stronger and prepared for the season in the weight room, which turns into this team being able to withstand the taxing toll that a Big Ten season takes on players. The physicality in the conference is no joke, and Iowa enters each season prepared.

In a season that has so many storylines and things that happen, these are the nuances that can separate teams when games are often so tightly contested and make the difference.