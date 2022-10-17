Iowa Football Offers Ismael Smith Flores

Danan Hughes stood out as a big-bodied receiver for Iowa before enjoying a six-year NFL career with the Kansas City Chiefs. The Hawkeyes have been looking for pass catchers in the 2023 recruiting class. It had them offering a scholarship to a prospect with a strong connection to Hughes.

Ismael Smith Flores reported receiving an opportunity from Iowa on Thursday. It represented his first scholarship offer for football.

The Arlington (TX) Martin High wideout/tight end can learn more about the Hawkeyes from Hughes, his godfather, and father, Leroy Smith, who played at Iowa with Hughes. Smith is the Big Ten single-season sack leader with the 18 he recorded in 1991. Ismael's mother, Laura Flores, also attended Iowa.

"We talk after all my games," Smith Flores told HN of his conversations Hughes. "He's always giving me tips on how to advance my game. We haven't really talked much about Iowa. It's always just been about things I can do to improve my game."

Smith Flores will find out more about the Hawkeyes when he visits campus for their homecoming game against Northwestern on Oct. 29.

"I just want to be able to see the type of culture they have at Iowa. I've heard a lot of good things from my parents, and some of the players and coaches, but it's big for me to be able to see it in person," he said.

Basketball looked to be Smith Flores' ticket to college athletics. Then he started turning heads on the gridiron this season. Michigan State offered him a scholarship on Monday.

In six games, he's caught 10 passes for 294 yards and two touchdowns, according to MaxPreps.com. He's also rushed one time for 28 yards.

At 6-foot-5, 210 pounds, Smith Flores could line up at receiver or grow into a tight end at the next level. Iowa isn't sure where it would use him.

"Right now, they're trying to figure out what position I might play. There are no guarantees, and I don't have a preference. I'm just grateful for the opportunity to even have an opportunity to play at a program like Iowa," he said.

Iowa Athletics inducted Leroy Smith into its hall of fame in 2019. He arrived at the school as a running back and left as a consensus All-American defensive end.

"I appreciated getting the offer (from Iowa) because it was my first that I've received playing football. It also means a great deal to me because Iowa is my parents' alma mater. I like the style of play Iowa has," Ismael said.

Smith Flores is looking forward to seeing the academic side of Iowa. He's considering majors in Communications or Kinesiology.

Here's a look at some of Smith Flores' senior highlights - LINK.