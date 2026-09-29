Iowa Football Pulls Back the Curtain With a Sneak Peek of Pregame Vocal Leadership

What the Iowa Hawkeyes did in Week 4 of the 2026 college football season when they took down the Michigan Wolverines 20-19 on Hank Brown's pass to Reece Vander Zee as time expired is going to live on in Iowa history forever.

But things started churning for Iowa well before that. It started before kickoff, when the Hawkeyes were getting focused and ready to go in this game.



As we talked about last week, Luke Gaffney, a former walk-on, has become Iowa's vocal leader this year. Before kickoff against Michigan, Gaffney gave his best pregame speech that embodied everything Iowa is.

Luke Gaffney left no stone unturned in his pregame speech

Iowa is built on players coming to Iowa City after being snubbed by bigger programs, only to develop and eventually take a shot at knocking off those programs that once gave them the cold shoulder.



That is the exact card that Luke Gaffney called on before Iowa got things underway against Michigan, reminding everyone on Iowa's roster that they were getting their shot.

Iowa Football released Luke Gaffney's pregame speech

"Every single one of you has been doubted, pushed aside, under-recruited, and not given a (expletive) about.



"It's going to be a dogfight, and in this dogfight, the underdog wins!" Gaffney said before the game in a clip released from Iowa Football's official account on X.

Kirk Ferentz stayed true to Iowa Football in the biggest of moments

Kirk Ferentz, who is rarely phased by any game, stayed true to himself and everything that Iowa's culture is built on. Before the game, he delivered a clear and concise message that resonated:



"Things don't change. It stays all about our best football, Iowa football, and team football. Let's get after these guys."



And that is what Iowa did. For 59:58, it may have been about Michigan, but after 60 minutes, it was all about Iowa Football.

This win embodied Iowa in every single way

You simply couldn't script a game that encapsulates who the Iowa Hawkeyes are any better than this one. For most of the game, Iowa was fighting tooth and nail just to stick around. It took everything from a special teams touchdown to a fourth-down stop to give Iowa the chance.

Against all odds, or at least what seemed like it, Iowa went 91 yards in under two minutes to stun Michigan, more than 100,000 in the Big House, and the college football world.



But for Iowa, well, it was just another day at the office, sticking true to the belief in each other, the system, and the culture.