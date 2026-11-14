How to Watch Iowa Football vs Purdue: Time, TV Channel, Streaming

After heading to Northwestern last weekend, the Iowa Hawkeyes are back at Kinnick Stadium this weekend to host the Purdue Boilermakers in Week 11 of the college football season. For Iowa, this matchup is huge. College Football Playoff hopes are real, and a loss is catastrophic.

With kickoff coming up shortly, here is all of the info you need to know about Iowa taking on Purdue, from kickoff time to odds to some final thoughts on the Big Ten battle between two teams looking to notch another victory for very different reasons.

How to watch Iowa vs Purdue

Would you believe me if I told you that the Iowa Hawkeyes are once again getting the national spotlight and primetime treatment with this time and network slot? Iowa is taking on Purdue at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa, at 6:30 p.m. CT in a game that will be aired on NBC.

Iowa vs Purdue Kickoff Time, TV Channel, Streaming

Kickoff Time: 6:30 p.m. CT



Location: Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa



TV Channel: NBC



Broadcast Team: Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (color analyst), Kathryn Tepper (sideline reporter)



Streaming: Peacock



Radio Network: Hawkeye Radio Network or SiriusXM Channel 177or 231



Hawkeye Radio Network: Gary Dolphin (play-by-play), Pat Angerer (analyst), Rob Brooks (sideline reporter)

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Iowa vs Purdue Betting Odds, Spread, Total

Spread: Iowa -16.5 (115), Purdue +16.5 (-105)



Money Line: Iowa -950, Purdue +625



Total: Over 45.5 (-110), Under 45.5 (-110)



All odds courtesy of DraftKings

Riley Donald's Quick Thoughts

It's mid-November. It's Kinnick Stadium. It's going to be a night game. Temperatures are going to be at or below freezing. This is Big Ten and Iowa Hawkeyes weather. This is what you want when you are the Hawkeyes for a game you have to have. This setting is everything that Iowa is built upon.

I don't believe in style points when you play in the Big Ten and are trying to move to 8-2. That said, this is the opportunity for Iowa to put together a complete, four-quarter performance to announce itself even louder and create more College Football Playoff noise.

Iowa is going to be prepared and focused. Kinnick Stadium is going to be rocking. The stage is set, and the Hawkeyes have to go own the moment.

Consensus line based on BetMGM, Caesars, DraftKings, and FanDuel. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.