Iowa Football vs. Purdue Forecast: Big Ten Weather Is Upon Us

Finally. It is finally here. It took us until mid-November to get to this point, but it's here nonetheless. We have Big Ten weather descending upon Kinnick Stadium on Saturday night when the Iowa Hawkeyes welcome the Purdue Boilermakers for a Big Ten showdown.

It's largely been pristine weather for Iowa up to this point in the season, and while the rain appears, it should hold off once again; the temperature drops to a point where a crisp chill is going to course through the air in an electric environment inside Kinnick Stadium.

Iowa vs Purdue Forecast

Temperatures: High of 48 degrees, RealFeel of 30 degrees at kickoff, low of 30 degrees



Chance of Precipitation: 6% chance of precipitation, with a forecast calling for clear to partly cloudy skies at kickoff and throughout the game



Wind: 4mph to the East, with gusts up to 9mph to the East



Humidity: High of 87% humidity, 73% humidity at kickoff

Who does this forecast favor?

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

This weather slightly favors the Iowa Hawkeyes solely because of the style of play Iowa wants to play this game with. Iowa wants to play defense, maintain possession, and control the clock. The Hawkeyes want to force Purdue to throw the ball to move down the field.

While the wind and rain aren't going to be an issue, this temperature is creeping into territory where the ball can start to feel a little bit slicker, a little bit harder, and fingers on the quarterbacks and receivers are just a touch chillier than normal, adding some extra issues to the passing game.

As far as rotating guys, worrying about stamina, and any of that, this weather is irrelevant. Once these guys are moving around, this is a perfect temperature to play in. Add in that it's Week 11, and these guys are conditioned to the point that they can go as long as needed.

Riley Donald's Quick Thoughts

I personally would take this forecast for every single Iowa game for the rest of eternity if that were a possibility. A slight chill in the air at Kinnick Stadium should give this crowd an extra buzz, not that they need it. There is so much on the line already.

Iowa knows what's on the line. The coaching staff knows. The players know. This fanbase will know. This is going to be another special atmosphere inside Kinnick Stadium, with the noise and focus on handling the task at hand.