Iowa Football Stars Ready to Embrace the Moment Against Purdue

While Kirk Ferentz has been fantastic at motivating the Iowa Hawkeyes in his career, especially in the month of November, when this team has been utterly dominant, I don't think he needs to say much about this Saturday's matchup against the Purdue Boilermakers.

At 7-2, Iowa finds itself as a top-15 team in the newest College Football Playoff rankings, which has them set up to make a run at the 12-team field. None of that happens without a win this weekend, though. While Purdue has stumbled lately, the Boilermakers know Iowa. It's on the stars this weekend.

Cam Buffington, LB

I don't think Purdue is going to find a whole lot on the ground against the Iowa Hawkeyes in this one. The Boilermakers bring in a rushing game that gets just 3.5 yards per carry, while Iowa's front seven only surrenders 2.5 yards per carry. That's an uphill battle that will force them to throw it.

Cam Buffington brings a unique combination of length and speed at the linebacker position that isn't overly common. He can cover sideline to sideline and play stoutly against the run, too. Against Purdue, Buffington's impact can come in the intermediate passing game.

Iowa should get pressure with four, which will allow Cam Buffington to lurk in the middle of the defense, attacking crossing routes, drag routes, and in-cuts. The factor Cam Buffington brings here is wrapping up in space and limiting run after the catch on short completions.

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Iose Epenesa, DE

Last weekend, Iose Epenesa seemed like he may have turned a corner against Northwestern. He didn't stuff the stat sheet, but Epenesa was consistently in the backfield creating pressure and messing up the timing and rhythm of passing plays.

Iowa's pass rush has the advantage over Purdue's offensive line this weekend, especially when Phil Parker brings pressure or gets creative with stunts up front. This is where Iose Epenesa can shine. I think we will see him get home once or twice as he continues to develop for this Iowa defense.

Reece Vander Zee, WR

Iowa's passing game has been heavily reliant on Tony Diaz and tight end DJ Vonnahme lately. That's why I think we will see Reece Vander Zee re-enter the picture down the stretch. His size is hard for defensive backs to deal with.

It's also important to utilize his size, and Purdue's defensive backs with the most snaps this year are all at least 6-foot-1 and taller. While they are big, the Boilermakers are ranked 116th in passing yards per game allowed. There will be shots, and I like Reece Vander Zee to get targeted on them.